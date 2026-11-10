Rivals Season 2 Screening: Cast and Crew Gather at BFI Southbank

Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, and the Rivals cast attended the Series 2 screening at BFI Southbank ahead of the Disney+ premiere on Wednesday.

Actress Emily Atack commanded attention in a brown leather minidress during the Rivals series two screening at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night. The thirty-six-year-old star, who portrays Sarah Stratton in the popular Disney+ adaptation, paired the edgy garment with an oversized leather bomber jacket, opaque tights, and black stilettos. Her wavy blonde bob was complemented by chunky gold earrings as she posed for photographers alongside her fellow cast members.

Cast Arrivals and Fashion Highlights

Danny Dyer, forty-nine, appeared at the event wearing a black shirt and white blazer while standing beside his real-life partner and on-screen wife Lisa McGrillis. The forty-four-year-old actress wore a burgundy leather blazer and matching miniskirt with a brown fitted top. Co-star Bella Maclean, twenty-eight, showcased bejewelled satin hotpants beneath a sheer black skirt, completing her look with a high-neck grey jumper and matching cardigan. Leading man Alex Hassell, forty-six, made a rare public appearance with his wife Emma King. The actor, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black, wore a smart black suit while King chose a sleeveless black blouse with bold green trousers. The couple has been married for fifteen years after meeting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Also read Rivals Season Two Part Two Hits Disney+ to Praise as a Glorious Bonkbuster Return

Executive Producers and Industry Presence

Executive producer Felicity Blunt, forty-five, arrived in a backless black plunging midi dress with matching stilettos. She is the wife of actor Stanley Tucci and brought glamour to the evening's proceedings. Director Dee Koppang O'Leary was also present, supported by her husband, television presenter Dermot O'Leary. The gathering highlighted the strong industry support behind the second season of the show, which is based on the 1988 novel by the late author Jilly Cooper. The event served as a preview for audiences ahead of the official release on Disney+ later that week.

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Critical Reception and Content Themes

The second half of Rivals season two has been described as a glorious return featuring explicit content and complex character dynamics. Critics have responded positively to the series, with The Times awarding it five stars. Carol Midgley praised the show for not taking life too seriously and urged viewers to celebrate its return. The Independent gave three stars, noting the program operates as a high-class soap opera with racier scenes. The Telegraph highlighted a nude scene involving Danny Dyer, while Hello! Magazine observed a tonal shift toward darker themes despite lingering brilliance. Collider noted pacing issues attributed to the split-season release but affirmed the show creates something new within Jilly Cooper's world.

Release Schedule and Audience Expectations

Rivals returns to streaming platforms on Wednesday with a three-episode drop followed by weekly releases for the remaining three episodes. The first season, which aired in 2024, generated significant discussion regarding its intimate scenes. This new installment continues that tradition with additional explicit moments, including a notable nude sequence for Dyer's character Freddie Jones during a scene with Katherine Parkinson. The production team aims to maintain the glitz and glamor associated with the source material while forging a distinct narrative path for the upcoming episodes.