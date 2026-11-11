Rivals Season 2 Returns With New Episodes Featuring Explicit Affairs

The second season of Rivals airs on Disney+ with new episodes that deliver steamy drama, bitter rivalries and cliffhangers, all set in Rutshire's bustling countryside.

The second part of Rivals' second season premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, bringing a fresh wave of sex‑driven drama to Rutshire. The new episodes focus on Monica Baddingham's funeral and a series of daring escapades among the cast, keeping audiences eager for more.

Key Events Unfold at the Funeral

Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook, is buried after a cliff‑hanger car crash that closed part one. While mourners gather, Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer) and Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) slip away for a private encounter that the writers later describe as "too X‑rated." The same scene sees a same‑sex couple, Gerald and Charles, share an intimate moment in a vehicle while unaware dog walkers pass close by.

Also read Rivals Season 2 Part 2 premieres November 11 on Hulu with 97 percent rating

Affairs and Betrayals Across the Screen

Freddie continues to pursue his affair with Lizzie even after returning to his wife Valerie, portrayed by an unnamed actress. Meanwhile, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) is tempted by his sister Araminta and later composes a flirtatious mail to his colleague Beattie Johnson. Tyler Jordan R, a minor character, is also involved in a discreet kissing affair with Rupert Campbell‑Black (Alex Hassell). The drama escalates during a toga party thrown by Basil (Luke Pasqualino), where guests engage in expressive sex acts, culminating in a threesome at Rupert's bed‑sitting loft.

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Cliffhangers Leave Viewers Awaiting More

The latest episodes end with several unresolved plot points. Rupert pulls away from a kiss with Bella Maclean's Taggie, denying her hope for a new romance. Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) wrestles with his rival production company Venturer, escalating the feud. Final chapter cliffhangers, including Freddie's frantic escape from a hotel bathroom, promise to keep audiences on their feet.

Future Schedule and Critical Reception

The remaining Episodes of season two will arrive weekly on Disney+, starting November 18. The Times' Carol Midgley awarded the show five stars, urging viewers to "close the curtains, pour a glass of fizz and celebrate a welcome return." The Independent's Nick Hilton gave three stars, noting that "the constant in the series is that it doesn't take life too seriously."