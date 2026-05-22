Rivals Season 2: Potential Path Forward for Central Rom-Com Couple

The upcoming hunt ball teased by Disney+ in recent featurettes and news segments could potentially reunite fan-favorite characters Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie O'Hara after they were separated in the series. Collider's Michael Zimmermann confirmed two rumors regarding the hunt ball, which could potentially put the respective characters in the same room.

As Episode 4 of Rivals Season 2 lands on streaming today, fans of the raunchy Disney+ series can’t help but look ahead to where things might be headed for one of the central couple s.

Especially when the first half of the season has not been particularly kind to Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) or Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean). The current state of affairs is, of course, entirely because Rupert put the kibosh on their burgeoning romance in Episode 1 by becoming Cameron Cook’s (Nafessa Williams) white knight in her moment of need.

While last week’s three-episode premiere gave a glimpse into what a coupled Rupert and Taggie might look like, the joy of their day out with his children was swiftly snatched away, and this week continues to leave the fan-favorite couple at odds. But fear not, we have a scintilla of new intel about the impending hunt ball, which will — hopefully — at long last push Rupert and Taggie into each other’s arms.

Perhaps, quite literally, if the details we’ve eked out are anything to go by





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Rivals Season 2 Central Couple Rupert Campbell-Black Taggie O'hara

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