Rivals Season 2 Part 2 Review: David Tennant's Dark Turn and Rutshire's Fallout

Rivals Season 2 Part 2 delivers a darker tone following Monica Baddingham's death. David Tennant and Alex Hassell lead an emotionally charged finale in this gritty Rutshire drama.

After a five-month hiatus between Part 1 and Part 2, the acclaimed series Rivals finally concludes its second season, delivering on the dramatic promises made back in May. The raunchy, soap-opera drama has evolved from a sleeper hit into a favorite among both longtime fans of Jilly Cooper and new viewers discovering the glitz of Rutshire for the first time. Despite some pacing issues attributed to the bizarre split-season release, the show proves it can forge its own path while embracing the glamour of its source material.

Monica Baddingham's Death Transforms Rutshire

Following the shocking death of Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook, the entire community of Rutshire falls into shambles. The narrative shift is immediate and profound, as the ghost of Monica and the fallout from Episode 6 haunt every moment of Episodes 7 through 10. The show loses much of the bubbliness that became a signature element, replaced by a sense that some light has left the world of the series.

Also read Alex Hassell Reveals Career Pain and Jilly Cooper's Advice for Rivals Role

Although Part 2 includes celebratory moments like a bonfire night, a debauched toga party, and a wedding celebration, these events are overshadowed by grief. The tonal shift introduces more fights, tears, threats, and broken hearts. This darkness may test viewers who enjoyed the show for its levity, but it aligns with the darker turns expected from Cooper's 1988 novel.

David Tennant Delivers Masterful Performance as Tony

David Tennant shines as Tony Baddingham, delivering a riveting performance that tops even his book counterpart. Tony spirals deeper into darkness, becoming a man who is utterly torn apart and at his most dangerous. Tennant portrays him as dogged and slightly deranged, showing a character who has nothing left to lose without resorting to caricature.

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Alongside Tennant, Alex Hassell plays Rupert, who has been thoroughly shaken after it is revealed that Monica spent her dying moments with him. Hassell brilliantly trades his suave and charismatic bad boy image for an emotionally mature reformed rake. His narrative arc as the platonic safe haven to the women of Rutshire is one of the most satisfying elements of the season.

Slow Burn Romance Raises Stakes for Freddie and Lizzie

For couples hoping for immediate resolutions, the second part of the season offers a slow burn. Freddie, played by Danny Dyer, and Lizzie, played by Katherine Parkinson, restart their affair, but the stakes are significantly higher this time. Their effervescent love affair is weighed down by real-world consequences involving two other spouses and four kids.

The series properly shows the collateral damage of their affair, giving Lisa McGrillis' Valerie, often played as comedic relief, some meaty scenes. Viewers may find themselves torn about whether Freddie should abandon his family for true love. Meanwhile, Bas Baddingham, played by Luca Pasqualino, wedges himself between Rupert and Taggie.

Taggie and Maud Navigate Emotional Turmoil

Bella Maclean plays Taggie, giving her character some teeth after being portrayed as sweet and pure. Taggie is no longer content to exist on the sidelines, and her wistful longing for Rupert creates a farcical will-they-won't-they dynamic. The show takes liberties with the source material but remains loyal to Cooper's novel, culminating in a bombshell moment in the finale that makes the yearning worthwhile.

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The other main couples also face a slower pace as the season doles out angst. Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit deliver their best performances as Declan and Maud's marriage crumbles. A knock-down, drag-out fight between them is flawless, with Smurfit particularly magnetic as the guilt-ridden and remorseful Maud.