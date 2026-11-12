Rivals Season 2 Part 2 Release Date Cast Behind the Scenes

Fans celebrate the return of Rivals season 2 part 2 on Disney+. Bella Maclean shares behind-the-scenes photos with cast members including David Tennant and Alex Hassell.

Fans of the hit adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel were delighted this week as part two of the second series of Rivals returned on Disney Plus. The streaming platform made three new episodes available for viewing, continuing the dramatic saga of the fictional television network Corinium and its rivalry with competitor Venturer. The release marked a highly anticipated follow-up to the first half of the season, which concluded in May with a shocking narrative twist.

Behind the Scenes with Bella Maclean

Bella Maclean, the 28-year-old actress who portrays the character Taggie Chandler, celebrated the launch by sharing a series of candid photographs from the filming set on her Instagram account. She posted the images on Wednesday, expressing her enthusiasm with the caption: WE ARE BACK BABY AND I CANT TAKE MY EYES OFF OF THEM!! The posts featured intimate moments with her co-stars, highlighting the camaraderie among the ensemble cast that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Also read Rivals Season 2 Returns With New Episodes Featuring Explicit Affairs

Among the shared images, Maclean was seen holding hands with Alex Hassell, who plays her on-screen love interest, Rupert Campbell-Black. Other snaps captured group shots with the star-studded cast, which includes David Tennant as Tony Thorne, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, and Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones. These visual updates provided viewers with a glimpse into the professional relationships behind the characters they have come to know.

Storyline Continuation and Romantic Entanglements

The new episodes pick up immediately after the cliffhanger from the previous release, where Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook, was killed in a car accident while investigating her husband Tony Thorne's infidelity. The opening scenes of the latest installments depict Tony Thorne and Rupert Campbell-Black preparing for Monica's funeral, setting a somber tone before the plot shifts toward other developing conflicts. The narrative tension remains high as the characters navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.

Advertisement

Romantic tensions escalate significantly in the new episodes, particularly concerning the affair between Freddie Jones and Lizzie Vereker. Danny Dyer's character is shown enjoying a passionate encounter with Katherine Parkinson's character, with their storyline extending to a steamy bath scene. The secrecy of their relationship is threatened when James Vereker returns home earlier than expected, forcing Freddie to scramble naked out of a bathroom window. A child witness sees the incident, raising the stakes for the couple as their secret risks exposure.

Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie Chandler Dynamic

The central emotional arc of the series continues to focus on the complex relationship between Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie Chandler. In a tense moment within the second part of the season, the pair nearly confess their true feelings for each other and share a kiss. However, Rupert pulls away, stating that he would not be able to make her happy despite his admitted love for her. This will-they-won't-they dynamic remains the crux of the show's narrative appeal.

Rupert's internal conflict is further explored as he admits to loving Taggie more than anyone he has ever loved before. This declaration adds depth to his character, contrasting his usual confident demeanor with moments of vulnerability. The hesitation to fully commit suggests ongoing complications in their relationship, driven by external pressures and personal history.

Corporate War and Tony Thorne's Blackmail

Beyond the romantic subplots, the corporate battle between Corinium and Declan O'Hara's rival company Venturer intensifies. Both networks submit final bids to the TV regulator, with the outcome hanging in the balance. Tony Thorne engages in a desperate maneuver by blackmailing a priest on the regulatory board over his past rape of Corinium's secretary, Daisy.

Advertisement

This aggressive tactic by Tony Thorne aims to derail Venturer's success, adding a layer of moral ambiguity to his character's strategy. Viewers are left waiting to see if this controversial move will influence the regulator's decision. The resolution of this conflict will determine the future dominance of the television network, serving as a major plot point for the remainder of the series.