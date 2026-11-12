Rivals Season 2 Part 2 Release: Bella Maclean Cast Moments and Plot Cliffhangers

Fans celebrate the return of Rivals season two part two on Disney+, featuring Bella Maclean and Alex Hassell. Discover the latest plot twists, affair exposures, and regulatory blackmail in this bonkbuster sequel.

Disney+ viewers celebrated the arrival of the second part of the second series of Rivals this week. The adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novels returned with three new episodes, continuing the dramatic saga centered on media rivals and romantic entanglements. This installment picks up immediately after the previous section concluded with the shocking death of Monica Baddingham in a car accident.

Bella Maclean Celebrates Return with Cast Photos

Bella Maclean, who portrays the character Taggie in the series, marked the occasion by sharing behind-the-scenes imagery on Instagram on Wednesday. The twenty-eight-year-old actress posted a caption stating, WE ARE BACK BABY AND I CANT TAKE MY EYES OFF OF THEM!!. The accompanying images featured her posing with various cast members, including a tender moment where she held hands with Alex Hassell, who plays her on-screen love interest, Rupert Campbell-Black.

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Maclean also shared group photos that highlighted the ensemble nature of the production. These snapshots included fellow stars such as David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, and Danny Dyer. The actress expressed her enthusiasm for working with the star-studded cast, reinforcing the excitement surrounding the show's popular bonkbuster reputation. Critics have described the latest installment as a glorious return, noting the presence of explicit content and complex character dynamics.

Freddie Jones and Lizzie Vereker Affair Risks Exposure

The new episodes delve deeper into the volatile relationship between Freddie Jones and Lizzie Vereker. Danny Dyer, who plays Freddie, is shown engaging in a physical affair with Katherine Parkinson's character, Lizzie. Their liaison continues to escalate, featuring a romantic lunch date in Paris followed by an intimate encounter on a private plane during the return flight.

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Tension rises significantly in the later episodes as the pair share a steamy bath together. The situation becomes precarious when Lizzie's husband, James, returns home earlier than anticipated. Freddie is forced to scramble out of the bathroom window while completely naked. In a moment of high anxiety, one of James and Lizzie's young children witnesses him running nude across the garden. This near-exposure threatens to unravel their marriages and the secrecy they have maintained.

Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie Romantic Tension

The central romantic storyline focuses on Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie. The second part concludes with a pivotal scene where the two characters nearly confess their true feelings. Rupert admits to Taggie that he loves her more than anyone he has ever known. However, when Taggie attempts to kiss him, Rupert pulls away, claiming he would not be able to make her happy.

This rejection adds to the will-they-won't-they dynamic that drives the series. Their connection remains the emotional crux of the narrative, leaving viewers uncertain about the future of their relationship. The tension between their desire and their respective commitments creates a compelling conflict that dominates the latter stages of this series segment.

Corinium Faces Regulatory Battle and Blackmail

Outside the personal dramas, the corporate conflict between Corinium and Declan O'Hara's rival company, Venturer, intensifies. Declan O'Hara, played by Aidan Turner, faces increasing pressure as both media giants pitch their final bids to the TV regulator. The stakes are high for Tony, portrayed by David Tennant, who is desperate to secure favorable outcomes for his network.

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Tony employs underhanded tactics to disrupt the competition. He blackmails a priest who sits on the regulatory board, leveraging information regarding the priest's past rape of Corinium's secretary, Daisy. This act of coercion aims to prevent Venturer from achieving success in the regulatory process. Viewers are now left waiting to see if this dangerous maneuver will alter the final outcome of the media war.