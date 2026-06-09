Rivals Season 2 Midpoint: Showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins Reflects on the Legacy of Jilly Cooper's Books

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, the showrunner of Rivals Season 2, discusses the major death in the midseason finale, upcoming characters, and the impact of Jilly Cooper's books on the series.

Rivals Season 2 has officially reached its midpoint, with a major death in the midseason finale, a change from the books. Showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins discusses the aftermath of this event and what's to come in the second part of Season 2.

The return of Rivals in November will see the incorporation of several new characters, including Rachael Stirling as Araminta Pemberton, Santiago Cabrera as Alejandro Mendoza, and Rupert Evans as David Hawkley. These characters come from the Rutshire Chronicles series by Jilly Cooper, author of the original novels. Cooper's recent passing at the age of 88 is still felt, and Treadwell-Collins reflects on the impact she had on the series.

Treadwell-Collins praises the creative power of Cooper's books, calling them a "really lovely place to be.

" The showrunner feels privileged to have worked with Cooper and wishes she could have seen the fan reaction to Season 2, "She would have been over the moon," he said. In addition to discussing the upcoming episodes, Treadwell-Collins teases the arrival of Araminta Pemberton and how it will affect Tony, played by David Tennant, who is still mourning the loss of his wife and her sister, Monica Baddingham, played by Claire Rushbrook.

Treadwell-Collins also comments on the complicated relationship between Declan, played by Aidan Turner, and Cameron, played by Nafessa Williams, and whether Declan was telling the truth to Maud, played by Victoria Smurfit, about their affair in Ireland. Furthermore, he discusses the real-life inspiration behind Cameron's near-fatal attack on Tony with a trophy, the reasoning behind changes made to Rupert and Taggie's story, and the moment during casting when Cooper decided that Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean were the perfect actors for her beloved characters.

The legacy of Jilly Cooper's books is a focus of the conversation, with Treadwell-Collins emphasizing their importance in the adaptation process





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivals Season 2 Dominic Treadwell-Collins Jilly Cooper New Characters Legacy Of Books

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivals Season 2 Episode 6 Sets New Ratings Record with 9.3 on IMDbDavid Tennant's performance in Rivals season 2 episode 6 earns the highest IMDb rating of the series at 9.3, surpassing season 1 finale. The episode features a tragic death and sets up a cliffhanger for the second half of the season.

Read more »

Rivals Season 2 Introduces Enigmatic Perdita MacLeodThe second season of Rivals on Disney+ introduces the mysterious Perdita MacLeod, described as one of Bas' 'stick chicks' who only lets beautiful people play polo. She appears at a pool party at Freddie Jones' Bella Vista and catches the eye of several men but shuts down advances, stating she prefers successful men. New characters include the Carlisle twins and Perdita, whose story arc may follow Jilly Cooper's original novels, promising more scandal in Rutshire.

Read more »

Rivals Season 2 Takes a Dark Turn as Major Character Death Shakes Up Core RivalryA major spoiler-filled analysis of Rivals season 2, episode 6, which sees Tony Whittaker's wife Monica killed in a book-divergent twist that promises to make the Disney+ series significantly darker, impacting all key relationships and removing Tony's moral restraint for the season's back half.

Read more »

Marvel Rivals: Cyclops Finally Arrives For Season 8.5Finally, Cyclops has arrived in Marvel Rivals, as the leader of the X-Men will blast his way into the game this coming Friday

Read more »