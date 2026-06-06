Rivals Season 2 Mid-Season Finale: Monica's Death and the Cataclysmic Fallout

Rivals Season 2 Episode 6 culminates in the shocking death of Monica Baddingham after she decides to leave Tony. This event, coupled with Caitlin's discovery of her mother Maud's affair and the concealed secrets within the O'Hara and Vereker families, sets up a volatile second half. With the next part not expected until possibly Fall 2026, six major questions about fractured relationships, impending confrontations, and Tony's untethered rage dominate the narrative landscape.

The latest episode of Rivals Season 2 delivers a dramatic turning point as Monica Baddingham finally decides to end her tumultuous marriage to the consistently unfaithful Tony.

After a candid conversation with Lizzie, she resolves to take control of her life, but tragedy strikes almost immediately; Monica dies by the end of the episode. The news is delivered to Tony by Rupert, and in a poignant, unprecedented moment, the two men are shown finding a grim sense of shared comfort while facing the devastating loss together. The season, structured as two separate parts with the first six episodes now concluded, has left audiences eagerly awaiting the continuation.

While no official return date has been announced by Hulu or Disney, speculation points toward a Fall 2026 release. In the interim, several urgent narrative questions loom, stemming from the explosive revelations and the new status quo. Caitlin O'Hara's discovery of her mother Maud's affair with Tony in Archie's photography studio has irrevocably altered family dynamics.

Having lost her virginity to Archie and then witnessed explicit evidence of the betrayal, Caitlin is consumed with contempt, especially after Monica's death overshadows her intended confrontation. The crucial question is whether Caitlin will directly accuse Maud or if the simmering guilt will compel Maud to initiate a difficult conversation first, an action sure to fracture the O'Hara family unit.

Meanwhile, Maud is also sitting on a devastating secret from her own husband, Declan. Declan had previously confessed to a near-infidelity with Cameron in Ireland, an act of honesty Maud now cannot reciprocate. Her concealed affair with Tony, if eventually revealed by anyone other than herself-especially if Tony were to blurt it out-would likely destroy Declan and potentially end their marriage, as his workaholic, grudging nature makes betrayal a point of no return.

As for Tony, the death of Monica, his complex anchor, leaves him truly untethered. Although he may be devastated, his history of harshness suggests he will lash out, likely targeting Maud and the Venturer team with even greater venom. Freed from any marital duty, his predatory behavior may escalate, marking a new, darker phase for the character as the series resumes





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Rivals Season 2 Monica Death Tony Vereker Maud O'hara Caitlin O'hara Declan O'hara Affair Mid-Season Finale Spoilers David Tennant Victoria Smurfit Claire Rushbrook Hulu Disney+

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