Rivals Season 2 Introduces Enigmatic Perdita MacLeod

The second season of Rivals on Disney+ introduces the mysterious Perdita MacLeod, described as one of Bas' 'stick chicks' who only lets beautiful people play polo. She appears at a pool party at Freddie Jones' Bella Vista and catches the eye of several men but shuts down advances, stating she prefers successful men. New characters include the Carlisle twins and Perdita, whose story arc may follow Jilly Cooper's original novels, promising more scandal in Rutshire.

Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Jilly Cooper 's book Polo , which Rivals is partially based on. The first half of Rivals Season 2 closes with an explosive episode that taught us several shocking lessons — never drive while angry in a storm, never sleep with your boss, and absolutely never develop the film in your Dad’s camera.

Actually, if you live in Rutshire, it’s probably best that you ignore what your father is doing altogether. We also met heart-throb Rupert Campbell-Black’s children for the first time — Tabitha and Marcus , who bonded well with Taggie but despised Cameron and her idea that fruit salad qualifies as pudding.

New characters also include members of the Rutshire Polo scene, the Carlisle twins , and Perdita MacLeod . The twins are already a big hit with Shelley Makepiece but Perdita’s place in the wider story still remains a mystery.

However, if her arc follows Jilly Cooper’s original novels, it won’t be long before we’re again learning that, in Rutshire, it really is best to ignore what your father is doing. Who Is Perdita MacLeod in 'Rivals' Season 2 on Disney+? We first spy Perdita when she arrives at Freddie Jones’ ostentatious Bella Vista for a pool party alongside the “heavenly” twins, Sebbie and Dommie — unidentical in height and, apparently, girth, according to Caitlin .

Perdita is charming and knows it. Freddie describes her as one of “Bas’ stick chicks,” remarking that “they only let beautiful people play polo. ” She’s absent from the main storyline but attracts the attention of the men from afar, including Patrick , who rubs his oil onto his chest while locked in her gaze. You may think a new pairing is brewing, but she later shuts him down, saying that she prefers “successful men,” adding, “no offense.

” COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Universe Personality Quiz Which Iconic Universe Do You Belong in the Most? Star Wars · Lord of the Rings · Harry Potter · Game of Thrones · Star Trek Five legendary universes. Five completely different visions of what the world could be — or already was. One of them is the world your instincts, your values, and your particular way of existing were built for.

Eight questions will tell you which one. 🚀Star Wars 💍Lord of the Rings 🧙Harry Potter 👑Game of Thrones 🖖Star Trek FIND YOUR UNIVERSE → QUESTION 1 / 8PURPOSE 01 What gives your life its deepest sense of meaning? Every universe is built around a different answer to this question. ABeing part of something larger than myself — a cause, a rebellion, a fight for freedom that outlasts me.

BThe journey itself — the places I'll go, the companions beside me, the world I'll discover on the way. CLearning — unlocking what I'm capable of, understanding the world's hidden mechanics, growing into something more. DLegacy — the name I leave behind, the power I build, the mark I make before the world moves on without me. EUnderstanding — exploring what exists beyond the horizon and asking what it means to be alive in a universe this vast.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8WORLD 02 Which kind of world do you most want to inhabit? The environment shapes who you become. Choose carefully. AA galaxy of planets, each with its own culture — connected by conflict, trade, and the Force.

BAncient lands of breathtaking beauty, deep history, and a creeping darkness at the edges. CA world hidden inside our own — full of wonder, community, and magic waiting to be learned. DA brutal, beautiful continent where power is everything and every alliance is a calculation. EA future where humanity has reached the stars — and must decide what kind of species it wants to be.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8CONFLICT 03 How do you prefer your conflicts resolved? The shape of a world's conflicts tells you everything about its soul. AThrough sacrifice and courage — someone has to make the impossible choice so others don't have to. BThrough fellowship — the impossible becomes possible when the right people walk the same road.

CThrough growth — confronting what you fear, understanding what you lack, and becoming equal to the challenge. DThrough strategy — outthinking, outmaneuvering, positioning yourself so the outcome was never in doubt. EThrough dialogue — finding the third option, the peaceful resolution, the answer that doesn't require a body count.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8COMPANIONS 04 Who do you want beside you when things get difficult? Your ideal companions reveal the world you were made for. AA small crew — a pilot, a rogue, a warrior — each broken in their own way, unbeatable together. BA fellowship of different kinds of people, bound by purpose and deepened by the long road.

CFriends who grew up alongside me — who knew me before I knew myself, and stayed anyway. DAllies whose loyalty I've earned — and tested — and whose ambitions align with mine, for now. EA crew of brilliant, curious, principled people from every corner of known space.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8POWER 05 What is your relationship with power? How you seek, wield, or resist power is the map of who you are. AI want to use it to protect — and I'm terrified of what I might become if I'm not careful. BI distrust it.

The most important power in this story is the courage to give it up. CI want to earn it — through knowledge, through effort, through becoming someone worthy of it. DI want to wield it. Preferably before someone else decides to wield it against me.

EI want to understand it — its structures, its limits, its ethical dimensions. Power without accountability is the real threat.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8MORALITY 06 How does your universe treat good and evil? A world's moral architecture tells you more about it than any map. AThere is a dark side and a light side — and the choice between them is always present, always personal. BEvil is real and ancient and patient — and goodness, however small, is the only thing that can undo it.

CGood and evil are real, but they live inside people — and people are complicated, always capable of both. DGood and evil are mostly a matter of perspective and proximity. Power is the only honest currency. EEvil is usually the result of ignorance, fear, or broken systems — and understanding it is the first step to solving it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8ROLE 07 What role would you naturally fall into? Every universe has archetypes. Which one fits you without trying? AThe reluctant hero — ordinary origins, extraordinary moment, changed forever by the choice to act.

BThe unlikely carrier — the one nobody expected to matter most, quietly bearing the weight of everything. CThe student — not yet who I'll become, learning through every mistake, growing into something the world needs. DThe player — sharp enough to see the game for what it is, ambitious enough to try to win it. EThe explorer — drawn to the unknown, driven by curiosity, most alive when standing somewhere no one has stood before.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8HOPE 08 What do you ultimately believe about the future? The answer to this is the clearest window into which universe already lives inside you. AThat hope is real — that even in the darkest galaxy, a new hope is always possible. CThat even the smallest person can change the course of the future, if they have the courage to try.

CThat love and friendship and doing what's right will matter in the end, even when everything says otherwise. DThat the wheel keeps turning — that power shifts, winters end, and what endures is those willing to fight for it. EThat humanity — or whatever we become — is capable of extraordinary things, if we choose to be.

REVEAL MY UNIVERSE → Your Universe Has Been Chosen You Belong In… Your answers point to the iconic universe your values, your instincts, and your particular way of seeing the world were built for. This is where you would find your people — and your purpose. A Galaxy Far, Far Away Star Wars You believe in the cause — in the idea that freedom is worth fighting for even when the odds are impossible and the empire is vast.

Middle-earth Lord of the Rings You understand, in the deepest part of yourself, that the journey matters as much as the destination — and that the world's beauty is worth protecting even at great cost. The Wizarding World Harry Potter You believe that love, loyalty, and doing what's right are not naive sentiments — they are the most powerful forces in any world, magical or otherwise.

Westeros · The Known World Game of Thrones You see the world clearly — its power structures, its hypocrisies, its brutal arithmetic — and you are not paralysed by that clarity. You use it. The United Federation of Planets Star Trek You believe the future is worth building — that curiosity, cooperation, and the expansion of understanding are not just ideals but the most practical path forward for any civilisation.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ She’s talented in Polo and is desperate to speak with the star player of the Jones Jets, Rupert Campbell-Black, in the final moments of Episode 5. After Team Venturer spends the day filming a medieval competition named The Golden Gauntlet, Perdita brazenly saunters up to Rupert and asks him to autograph a shirtless photo of himself for her.

She claims that “rules are for breaking” and lets the Venturer men know that she has big ambitions to become the first woman with a 10 handicap. Rupert seems amused but not entirely charmed and leaves the group to mingle. If you have read Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles books, this moment may have left you feeling a little bit queasy, as in the books, Perdita isn’t just a passing flirtation — she has a deep connection to Rupert.

Related 6 Burning Questions I Have While I Wait for 'Rivals' Season 2 Part 2 My biggest question is: When is Part 2 coming out?! Posts By Anja Djuricic The Book Version of Jilly Cooper’s Perdita Is Very Different to the TV Series Succeeding Rivals, Polo is the third installment of the Rutshire Chronicles, and instead of Rupert and the Venturer gang, it focuses on another double-barreled aristocrat named Ricky France-Lynch.

He’s an ex-convict and famous Polo player who has suffered a tragedy and watched as his wife Chessie left him for another man, Bart Alderton. This is where Perdita comes in. Living on France-Lynch’s estate is Daisy MacLeod, a recent divorcée struggling to make ends meet. She rents a cottage for her and her daughter, Perdita, who loves horses, polo, and has ambitions much like the television version of Perdita.

Throughout the novel, she learns how to play polo, goes to Argentina to train, and later plays on a polo team, becoming a famous player in her own right. But the biggest twist is revealed in the book when we learn that Perdita's biological father — who no onw knows the identity of — is none other than Rupert Campbell-Black.

So, you might be asking why Rivals is taking a detour into Westeros by having Perdita flirt with her own father. Well, that's also got its origins in the Polo novel when neither Perdita nor Rupert knows about their connection. Don't worry, this isn't a Targaryen-level event, but the scene in Season 2 is a definite callback to the stomach-turning scene in Polo.

The biggest change in the show comes in the form of Declan seemingly knowing Perdita's identity to some extent. In Season 1, Episode 4, after deciding not to expose Rupert on his talk show, we see Declan burning a sheet of paper with Perdita's name on it.

Subscribe for Deeper Rivals & Polo Character Analysis Unlock richer context on Perdita, Rupert, and Rutshire when you subscribe to the newsletter — detailed scene reads, book-to-screen comparisons, and character trajectory analysis to deepen your Rivals viewing. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

The TV series may also be positioning Perdita as yet another stumbling block in the way of Rupert and Taggie finally being together, or be another hurdle that Rupert will have to overcome on his path to ultimate redemption. In any capacity, when the back half of Rivals Season 2 releases in November, Perdita is going to shape up the storyline.

It's unclear what she knows about her relationship to Rupert, though it seems she's as oblivious as we are, but if Declan believed that this information would ruin Rupert, then we should all be concerned. Rivals TV-MA Drama Romance 8 10 Release Date October 18, 2024 Powered by Expand Collapse





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