Rivals Season 2 Episode 6 Sets New Ratings Record with 9.3 on IMDb

David Tennant's performance in Rivals season 2 episode 6 earns the highest IMDb rating of the series at 9.3, surpassing season 1 finale. The episode features a tragic death and sets up a cliffhanger for the second half of the season.

David Tennant 's hit series Rivals has achieved a remarkable new high with the latest episode of its second season. Episode 6, which serves as the mid-season finale on Disney+ , has earned an outstanding IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10, making it the highest-rated episode of the entire show.

This score surpasses the season 1 finale's 8.5 rating and is a testament to the gripping drama and performances. It also places the episode among the top-rated of Tennant's television career, alongside iconic Doctor Who episodes like Blink at 9.8 and The Day of the Doctor at 9.3. With over 300 ratings, audience reception has been overwhelmingly positive. The episode marks a major turning point in the story, which is based on Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles.

As a dangerous storm rages outside, Lord Tony Baddingham's biggest secret is exposed, leading to the tragic death of a significant character. This shocking event diverges from the source material, adding an element of unpredictability. The series, set in the 1980s, blends comedy, romance, and drama, and season 2 has expanded its scope with 12 episodes divided into two halves.

The first half built tension through the competitive feud between Corinium and Venturer over a franchise deal, while also delving into the personal scandals of the characters. Episode 6's cliffhanger has left fans anxiously awaiting the second half, which is expected to premiere in November 2026 on Hulu and Disney+. The success of the episode underscores Rivals' ability to blend humor with tragedy. The series, which debuted in 2024, was quickly renewed due to its popularity.

Season 2's increased episode count allowed for deeper character exploration, and the decision to release episodes weekly rather than all at once has created a sustained conversation. The mid-season finale's shocking death has become a major talking point, with fans speculating about its implications for the remainder of the season. A teaser for the second half shows a funeral and hints at Tony's revenge plot.

With a November 2026 release window, viewers have a long wait, but the promise of resolution keeps engagement high. Rivals has proven to be a worthy adaptation of Cooper's novels, capturing the essence of the competitive and scandalous world of British television executives. As one of the highest-rated episodes in Tennant's career, it solidifies his status as a versatile actor capable of leading both dramatic and comedic roles.

The show's success on Disney+ bodes well for future seasons, though no official renewal has been announced yet. The weekly release schedule has also allowed each episode to be savored and discussed, contributing to the growing buzz. The cast includes Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson, and Aidan Turner, who bring depth to their roles. The show's first season received critical acclaim with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, and season 2 seems poised to match or exceed that success.

The mid-season finale has been described as one of the most intense episodes yet, with high stakes and emotional impact. As the story progresses, viewers can expect more twists and turns. The final six episodes are rumored to conclude the arc dramatically. Rivals continues to be a standout series on Disney+, appealing to fans of period drama and satire alike





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