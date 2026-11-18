An in-depth look at Rivals Season 2 Episode 10 featuring actors Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, and Luca Pasqualino on the Hunt Ball climax and character motivations.

Fans of Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles books were waiting for the Hunt Ball in Rivals Season 2 Episode 10 as a defining moment for the series. This pivotal episode reveals the identity of the mole while pushing the chaotic marriage of Maud and Declan to a breaking point. Daysee's post-traumatic stress disorder also reaches a critical threshold, forcing all storylines toward a dramatic tipping point.

Hunt Ball Climax and Character Dynamics

The slow-burn romance between Rupert and Taggie faces its most painful test yet during this event. Taggie arrives on the arm of Bas, dressed elegantly as his date for the evening. Rupert witnesses this scene and experiences a rude awakening as he watches Taggie dance with every man at the ball except him.

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The tension escalates into a caustic argument where Rupert insults Taggie by calling her a tart. He later chainsmokes outside Bas' flat, watching the couple leave together. The scene cuts to black just as Bas pushes the straps of Taggie's dress off her shoulders, leaving the outcome of that night ambiguous.

Taggie Gains Confidence and Questions Love

Bella Maclean, who plays Taggie, explained that the Hunt Ball moment allows her character to show a confident side rarely seen before. Taggie pushes back against Rupert on the dance floor, marking a shift in her behavior during their interactions. Maclean believes this experience has given Taggie significant self-confidence despite the pain she endures.

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Taggie begins to question her love for Rupert for the first time as cracks appear in her devotion. She realizes that while she has had his back for a long time, he is becoming more closed off and hurtful. Taggie decides that the relationship may no longer be worth the emotional toll it is taking on her.

Rupert's Self-Inflicted Emotional Isolation

Alex Hassell, who portrays Rupert, describes his character as blinkered and unable to see how his actions hurt Taggie. Rupert believes he is protecting her by staying away, driven by a desire for her happiness and a belief in her goodness. He suppresses his own feelings, trying not to acknowledge the depth of his love for her.

Both actors agree that Rupert is not emotionally developed and struggles to process his repressed emotions. His anger and confusion manifest in odd ways, such as his self-flagellating behavior outside the flat. Hassell notes that Rupert is trying to be reflective but remains consumed by his own perspective and pain.

Bas and the Mole Bet Context

Luca Pasqualino, who plays Bas, discussed the context of the bet he made with the twins in Episode 9. This wager regarding how soon he could get Taggie into bed adds a layer of complexity to his relationship with her. Executive producer Alex Lamb provided specific notes to Pasqualino regarding the final scene between Bas and Taggie in Episode 10.

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The interview with Collider highlights the complicated love triangle between Rupert, Taggie, and Bas. The actors discussed where the relationship must go after Episode 10, suggesting that the narrative might not play out as fans expect. This development signals a major shift in the dynamics of the Rutshire circle.