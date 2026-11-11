Rivals Screened as Tribute to Dame Jilly Cooper After Her Sudden Death

The fiction series Rivals returned to Disney+ after the death of author Dame Jilly Cooper, featuring a hidden homage in the new episodes and a heartfelt gathering at BFI Southbank.

The British drama series Rivals premiered its second half of season two on Disney+ on Thursday, a week after the death of its creator Dame Jilly Cooper. The episode launch was accompanied by a special screening held at London BFI Southbank, where cast members and crew gathered to honour the author and discuss the adjustments made to the storyline in her absence.

Meaningful Adjustments to the Script After Dame Jilly's Loss

Writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins disclosed that the new episodes contain a previously unused scene in which the character Bas touches Muffy and remarks, 'When you go to heaven a lady told me that the dogs run towards you.' Treadwell-Collins said this line was inserted as a tribute for Dame Jilly, who died of a head injury after falling down a flight of stairs at her Cotswolds home on 4 October 2025.

Also read ‘Everything in Rivals is a tribute to Jilly': Nafessa Williams on bringing Cameron Cook to life

During the Q&A session, Dominic explained that the production team had been filming a funeral sequence when Dame Jilly passed away, and that the collective grief was channeled into the last half of the narrative. He said, 'We poured our grief into this show. There's a moment in the script that wasn't in the first draft, where Jilly didn't see, that was a tribute to her.'

Cast Reactions and the Emotional BFI Screening

Actor Danny Dyer, who portrays Freddie Jones, opened the gathering with remarks that reflected both humour and sorrow. Dyer recalled, 'It was a tough day at the memorial. We all got off our nut in the church which was great. That's what she would have wanted.' He also noted that the memories of Dame Jilly's favourite characters - including Alex and Aidan - inspired the team to work harder.

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The group also shared laughter and tears as they reviewed the new episodes, which show Freddie embarking on an affair with Lizzie Vereker (played by Katherine Parkinson) and Gerald and Charles having a secret car encounter during the funeral scene. The actors all said they felt a stronger sense of purpose after Dame Jilly's passing.

Audience Reception and Critical Praise on Disney+

Critics praised the second half of season two, describing it as a 'glorious return of the bonkbuster' that delivers a mix of drama, betrayal and steamy scenes. The Times awarded the series five stars, urging viewers to 'close the curtains, pour a glass of fizz and celebrate a welcome return.' Meanwhile, The Independent called it a high‑class soap with 'slightly racier sex scenes'.

Three new episodes were made available on Disney+ today, with a further three scheduled to air weekly. The show's return at BFI Southbank provided a platform for the cast and crew to celebrate Dame Jilly Cooper's legacy while announcing the continuation of the story she created.