Rivals Cast Suggests Leonardo DiCaprio Join Cast in Age Gap Romance Role

The cast of Hulu's Rivals, including Bella Maclean and Luke Pasqualino, have publicly suggested Leonardo DiCaprio for a potential role involving a significant age gap romance with their characters.

The cast of the television series Rivals has publicly suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio should join the show to play a potential love interest for the character Taggie. This suggestion emerged during an exclusive interview with Us magazine, where the actors discussed the complex romantic dynamics within the series and speculated on casting possibilities.

Cast Discussion on DiCaprio Interest

Bella Maclean, who plays Taggie and is 28 years old, explicitly named Leonardo DiCaprio as a suitable candidate for a role that involves an age gap romance. Maclean teased that an older man would be a perfect fit for such a storyline, noting that she just thought an older actor would do it well for the character's development. Her co-star Alex Hassell joked that he had spoken to DiCaprio the previous day about the idea. Hassell quipped that DiCaprio really wanted to come and do it, adding a humorous layer to the casting speculation.

Also read 'Rivals' cast tease chaos, romance drama coming in Season 2 return

Luke Pasqualino, who portrays the character Bas, added to the conversation by mentioning that he had also tried to call DiCaprio. Pasqualino mentioned that DiCaprio must have been on the phone to Maclean, which led him to try calling as well. This lighthearted exchange highlights the camaraderie among the cast members as they engage with fans and media about the future direction of the show's romantic subplots.

Series Background and Premise

Rivals is based on Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name and premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2024. The series centers around a feud between two men fighting for control of a television station in 1980s Britain. This setting provides a backdrop for the intricate character relationships and the social dynamics that drive the narrative forward. The show has garnered attention for its period accuracy and the strong performances of its ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Character Dynamics and Actor Insights

During the second part of the season, which premiered on Wednesday, November 11, Bas was seen making a bet about how long it would take for Taggie to change her mind. Pasqualino explained that in the moment where Taggie had declined Bas' advances and his offer to go to the Hunt Ball, he felt he had to try and save face. He described Bas as puffing his chest out and making a false bet with the Carlyle twins to protect his ego in that specific social context.

Pasqualino continued that deep down, he does not think Bas actually meant the bet and truly cares for Taggie. He emphasized that Bas would not intentionally ever try and hurt her, indicating that his actions were driven by insecurity rather than malice. This insight into Bas' character adds depth to the ongoing tension between him and Taggie, showing the internal conflict he faces regarding his feelings.

Future Romance Speculation

Chances are high that viewers have heard about Rivals because of the age gap romance between Rupert and Taggie. The series has also showcased a surprising bond between Rupert and other characters, adding layers to the romantic entanglements. While it is not clear who Taggie will ultimately choose, unless viewers have already read Cooper's books, the cast has enjoyed suggesting out-of-the-box twists for her storyline.

The suggestion of Leonardo DiCaprio joining the cast adds a new layer of intrigue to the potential romantic developments. Fans and critics alike are curious to see if such a high-profile actor would be interested in joining the ensemble. The speculation reflects the growing popularity of the series and the strong connection audiences have with the characters' personal journeys. As the season progresses, the interplay between established relationships and new possibilities will continue to drive viewer engagement and discussion. The cast's willingness to engage in this playful speculation further enhances the show's presence in the cultural conversation surrounding 1980s British drama and modern streaming hits. The upcoming episodes are expected to delve deeper into these romantic complexities, keeping audiences invested in the outcomes of these character-driven narratives.