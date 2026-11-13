Hugh Bonneville And Stanley Tucci Pay Emotional Tribute To Dame Jilly Cooper At Cheltenham Memorial Bench Unveiling

Hugh Bonneville, Stanley Tucci, and Felicity Blunt attended the Cheltenham November Meeting to unveil a memorial bench for Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper.

Hugh Bonneville and Felicity Blunt joined Stanley Tucci at the Cheltenham November Meeting on Friday to pay tribute to the late Dame Jilly Cooper. The event marked the unveiling of a memorial bench honoring the author, who was a regular visitor to the Cheltenham racecourse. The couples were out in force at the annual three-day racing fixture as they gathered to honor the legacy of the beloved writer.

Dame Jilly Cooper died from a head injury after falling down a flight of stairs at her Cotswolds home on October 5, 2025. The memorial bench serves as a permanent fixture for fans and cast members alike to remember her contributions to literature and television. This tribute comes as it is revealed that the upcoming episodes of her adaptation, Rivals, feature a secret homage to the author.

Also read Rivals Screened as Tribute to Dame Jilly Cooper After Her Sudden Death

The Downton Abbey star, 63, and his partner, Canadian philanthropist Heidi Kadlecova, 58, coordinated their looks in matching tweed ensembles. The pair both sported long coats, hats, and dark shades as they watched the unveiling of Dame Jilly Cooper's memorial bench. Hugh looked relaxed and content with his girlfriend, whom he began dating in 2024 after confirming his split from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda Williams.

Literary agent Felicity Blunt, 45, and The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci, 66, also cut stylish figures at the event. Felicity Blunt was Dame Jilly's literary agent and serves as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of her novel Rivals. She donned a green military-style coat and a matching fedora hat, while Stanley Tucci accompanied his wife to the proceedings.

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Luke Pasqualino and Victoria Smurfit were seen chatting animatedly to Felicity amid the proceedings before sitting on the bench for a photo. While Luke was dapper in a dark grey rollneck jumper and grey tweed jacket, Victoria dressed to impress in an androgynous chic brown tweed suit, white shirt, and tie. Their presence underscored the deep connection between the cast and the author they lost.

Danny Dyer, Alex Hassell, Victoria Smurfit, Aidan Turner, Bella Maclean, Luke Pasqualino, and Emily Atack watched on as the show returned for its second half. The joyful reunion took an emotional turn when writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins revealed a secret tribute to Jilly Cooper. He explained that a moment where the character Bas speaks about dogs running towards the deceased was a tribute Jilly never got to see.

Speaking at a Q&A session at London's BFI Southbank, Treadwell-Collins became visibly emotional as he explained how the new episodes had been shaped by the loss of the author. He said that Jilly died while they were filming a funeral scene for the show. The cast poured their grief into the production to make her proud, turning the second half of the series into a direct tribute to this incredible woman that they all adored.

Danny Dyer, who plays Freddie Jones, reflected on the tough day at the memorial held in the church during filming. He noted that it was a very emotional time halfway through shooting. The cast got off their nut in the church, which they felt was exactly what Jilly would have wanted. It gave them real drive and ambition to make the show as good as they possibly could for her.

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The memorial bench at Cheltenham stands as a lasting testament to Dame Jilly's enduring impact on both the racing community and the world of fiction. Her work, particularly Rivals, continues to resonate with audiences who are now viewing it through the lens of her sudden and tragic passing. The cast's dedication to honoring her memory ensures that her story remains vibrant and alive on screen.