Executives from top-flight rival clubs have urged the Independent Football Regulator to force the sale of Manchester City's ownership as punishment for financial rule violations, arguing that lighter sanctions would undermine the league's credibility.

The independent commission is yet to decide on a sanction for Manchester City Manchester City's owners must be forced to sell up as punishment for breaking financial rules, senior figures at Premier League clubs have told BBC Sport.he has the "stomach" to take action against City,The IFR has the power to remove directors of a club if they are deemed unsuitable, and even force a sale in the most serious cases.

Now, executives at three top-flight rivals have told the BBC that they believe this is the appropriate punishment for City, who were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations rules between 2009 and 2018, and failing to co-operate with an investigation. The independent commission has yet to decide on a sanction that could range from a fine, to a points deduction, the stripping of past titles, or even expulsion from the league.

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But speaking on condition of anonymity, one executive claimed they are among a group of clubs who feel that City's punishment will be irrelevant unless the owners are also forced to sell. They added that anything less will make them question why they are funding the regulator through a levy.