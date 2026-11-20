Some council members had concerns about the potential for these changes to push extremely low-income community members into more unstable circumstances.

Mountain View’s city council voted to approve a recommendation to prohibit unhitched trailers from parking on public roads and to ban “vanlording,” the practice of renting out RVs.

The goal, supporters said, is to “address predatory rental practices” and improve access for emergency vehicles.

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“This wasn’t a big thing on our radar probably five or seven years ago, but the situation has evolved to the point where the balance, in my opinion, is out of whack,” councilmember Chris Clark said at a Tuesday meeting, according to theA Google LLC bicycle stands behind a recreational vehicle parked on Landings Drive in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mountain View, California, amidst soaring regional rent prices.

The new rules would go into effect a month after a second and final vote, which is scheduled for Dec. 8. But another council member made a motion to delay enforcement to July to give time for the city to notify residents living in vehicles of the new rules and to offer them resources. Some officials were concerned about how the rules would impact the low-income community.

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Mountain View also directed $428,000 to the city’s financial assistance program and two nonprofits to provide additional homelessness prevention and response services. Another $50,000 will establish a voucher program for emergency lodging assistance for impacted RV residents. The new crackdown comes after an influx of oversized vehicles in the past year plaguing the city’s streets. City staff have blamed the removal of parking for bike lanes plus neighboring cities also passing restrictive RV ordinances.

There were 428 inhabited vehicles, mostly RVs, on Mountain View’s streets in the summer, representing a 40% increase from the previous year, according to a staff report. About 67 of those were unhitched trailers. At an October meeting, Lunar Energy CEO Kunal Gerotra said RV parking had hurt the area around his company’s offices, with visibility problems near driveways and collision risks.

“We feel we’ll have to leave the city if this continues for any longer than what it is right now,” GerotraAfter enforcement of those restrictions began, the city reached a low point in the number of occupied vehicles in 2023, with just 148 vehicles, according to city data. But since then, the number has been climbing up.

RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mountain View, California, as local housing costs continue to rise.

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“This council is talking about this tonight to no longer kick the can,” councilmember Ellen Kamei said. Cities across the Bay Area are cracking down on RVs. Under new rules, Oakland will no longer treat vehicles as encampments, giving authorities broader power to tow them with less notice and fewer protections than tent encampments. San Jose has been one of the more aggressive cities, creating no-parking zones and towing RVs when residents fail to move by deadlines.

A Google LLC bicycle stands behind a recreational vehicle parked on Landings Drive in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mountain View, California, amidst soaring regional rent prices. RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mountain View, California, as local housing costs continue to rise.