Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s security detail cost taxpayers nearly $3.2 million and included charges for campaign events for his failed gubernatorial bid, according to a report from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s Office.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco arrives at the California Supreme Court in San Francisco on Aug. 24 for a hearing about his seizure and recount of more than half a million 2025 election ballots.

Taxpayers paid nearly $3.2 million for Sheriff Chad Bianco’s security detail over a year, according to an audit report. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco traveled to St. Louis earlier this year for a podcast appearance in which he touted his gubernatorial bid.

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“I don’t want to be the governor, but I know I have to have that spot to fix California,” he said in the interview on Andy Frisella’s REAL AF.at the headquarters of a supplement company Frisella founded. He was accompanied by a security detail consisting of a sergeant and two deputies from his department, which booked three rooms at the Ritz-Carlton, along with airfare and car rentals — all on the taxpayer’s dime, according to a report from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s Office.

In all, Bianco’s protective detail, including their salaries, cost taxpayers nearly $3.2 million from October 2025 through last month, the report found. Most of the cost stemmed from payroll-related charges but taxpayers also paid for nearly $32,500 in purchasing-card expenses and reimbursements for meals, airfare, car rentals and hotel rooms, according to the document.

In a statement, Riverside County Undersheriff Don Sharp defended the cost of Bianco’s security, writing that he formed the detail because Bianco has received intensifying death threats that date back to his“Serving as the elected Sheriff is not a job that ends at the close of business,” Sharp wrote.

“Sheriff Bianco holds that responsibility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ” Sharp said some of the expenses involved security for Bianco and suggested the report was politically motivated. Experts in ethics and election law say some of expenditures associated with campaign trips should raise concerns.

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“The spirit of the law is certainly not set up to allow a sheriff who’s going all over the place to campaign for himself to use taxpayer dollars on an unlimited basis and justify it as part of his official duties,” said Sean McMorris, transparency, ethics and accountability program manager for the government watchdog group Common Cause. “From an ethics perspective, I would argue, because you can, you should use your campaign money, not taxpayer dollars, if you’re going to a campaign event,” he added.

Chad Bianco betrayed public trust by seizing ballots in hopes of winning Trump’s endorsement. Riverside County was right to say Bianco should pony up for his legal bills. — a precursor to a lawsuit — seeking to recoup his legal costs from the county, but the claim was rejected this week.first reported by the Riverside Press-Enterprise , Riverside County Supervisor Jose Medina said he expects the auditor-controller to request an outside auditor be brought in to scrutinize the expenditures further.

California law prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars for campaign activity — typically defined as activity that unambiguously promotes an outcome in an election — that’s not authorized by law, Morris said. The phrase “not authorized by law” could provide some leeway for the sheriff to argue such expenses were permitted, but it would probably be a tough case to make, especially in instances when Bianco traveled outside Riverside County to campaign, he said.

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, said it’s fairly common for elected officials to have taxpayer-funded security details accompany them to campaign events.

“The law does not require that the security be cut loose because you’re engaging in a political activity. ” But, she added, “when it’s solely a campaign-purpose trip and it’s not an activity that he would undertake as the sheriff, it’s an activity he would undertake only as a candidate, I think that becomes harder to defend.

”The sheriff’s office billed taxpayers for a sergeant and corporal to accompany Bianco to an April 1 gubernatorial debate at Cal State Fresno, including rooms at the Fairfield Marriott; five personnel to travel to an April 22 televised debate at KRON4 Studios in San Francisco, including hotel reservations, flights and rental cars; and six employees to protect him at an election night watch party in Eastvale, according to the report. A county purchasing card was also used to buy $26.19 worth of ice and water for employees working a Bianco for Governor rally on March 14, the report notes.

Medina had requested the audit report, saying he felt his constituents had a right to know how much Bianco’s security detail cost them.

“I was concerned for quite a while that the line between his official duties and candidacy for governor were quite blurred during his campaign,” he said. The supervisor in March requested that Riverside County Dist. Atty. Michael Hestrin investigate whether Bianco misused public resources on his campaign, including by campaigning in uniform and using on-duty personnel for campaign-related activities.

He said that Hestrin declined, citing a lack of evidence. In light of the audit report, Medina plans to ask both Hestrin and Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta to open investigations into potential legal violations, he said.

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Ballot seizure by Riverside County sheriff was ‘unlawful,’ California Supreme Court rules The state’s high court issued a ruling Thursday on whether Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco had the authority to seize more than half a million ballots in what the former Republican candidate for governor claimed was an investigation into voter fraud. The auditor-controller’s accounts-payable team flagged the security detail charges, including one that appeared to be related to a gubernatorial debate, during a routine review and asked the sheriff’s office to identify the county business purpose of the expenses, according to the report.

“The travel charges in question for the Protective Security Detail Team are to provide security to the Sheriff,” the deputy director of sheriff’s administrative services replied May 28, per the report. “We do not differentiate on the type of travel. ”But the purpose of the trips matters, according to Davina Hurt, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.

“A debate and an election night party are campaign events, and that’s not a close call,” she wrote in an email. So is a trip built around a podcast appearance promoting a candidacy, and while providing county-funded ice and water to workers at a campaign rally was a small-dollar expense, “public money went to a personal political purpose,” she wrote.

“In every one of these cases the campaign should pay up front, for transparency and accountability, and if that isn’t possible, the campaign should absolutely reimburse the county,” she wrote. The auditor-controller met with Bianco and gave him an opportunity to repay the county, but Bianco declined, Medina said.

Among the expenses were also a June stay at the Margaritaville in Lake Tahoe that included room charges and valet parking, as well as a $665 steak dinner at Los Feliz’s Alley on Vermont in July, the report states. Such costs are hard to justify to taxpayers during an affordability crisis, Hurt said.

“You can choose less luxurious accommodations to protect the public official, the public’s money and its trust,” she wrote. Sharp wrote in his statement that Bianco’s “position, public visibility, and the nature of the threats directed toward him create security concerns that extend beyond the walls of the Sheriff’s Office. ” “Like many other elected officials who face credible threats, it was determined that a dedicated security detail was necessary,” he wrote.

Sharp also accused Medina of “political criticism” and claimed he’s “repeatedly demonstrated his opposition to the Sheriff” since the election. Medina denied the allegations. No results have been released, but Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a law relieving Bianco of his duties as coroner and requiring the county to promptly report in-custody deaths on its website in what wasCommentary: Despite RFK Jr.’s claim, Arabs do win awards.

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