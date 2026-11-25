Rita Z. Goldstein, Ph.D., is the Mount Sinai Professor in Neuroimaging of Addiction at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where she directs the Neuropsychoimaging of Addiction and Related Conditions Research Program.

is the Mount Sinai Professor in Neuroimaging of Addiction at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where she directs the Neuropsychoimaging of Addiction and Related Conditions Research Program.

She holds appointments in the Departments of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, and Artificial Intelligence and Human Health. Trained as a clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist, she combines MRI, EEG, and PET imaging with neuropsychological tasks, speech analysis, and naturalistic tools such as movies to study how addiction changes the brain and how the brain recovers. Dr. Goldstein has formulated the impaired Response Inhibition and Salience Attribution model of addiction.

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The model places the prefrontal cortex at the center of two linked problems: drugs and drug cues gain outsized value relative to other rewards and reinforcers more generally, and the ability to inhibit drug-related behavior weakens. Her team has shown that prefrontal structure and function can improve with abstinence and treatment. Recent and ongoing clinical trials test ways to strengthen these gains, including mindfulness-based therapy, methylphenidate-enhanced updating of drug memories, and cognitive reappraisal paired with noninvasive brain stimulation.

In a newer approach, peer-guided neurofeedback, people watch a film while learning to align their brain activity with patterns recorded in peers further along in recovery. The lab also applies artificial intelligence to speech and neuroimaging data to develop objective markers of relapse risk. Her more than 160 peer-reviewed publications include papers inA Fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, she received the College's Joel Elkes Research Award and the Society for Neuroscience's Jacob P. Waletzky Award.

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She serves on the Scientific Council of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and will chair the 2028 Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Drug Addiction. National Geographic and PBS NOVA have featured her research. How Does Mindfulness Change the Brain in Drug Addiction? Brain scans offer clues to how mindfulness, reappraisal, and savoring change responses to drug cues and everyday rewards, and how these changes relate to craving.

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