Rita Wilson clarifies her tattoo was a prank for her son's birthday following online skepticism. Tom Hanks celebrated her 69th birthday with a tribute post.

Rita Wilson addressed persistent online speculation regarding the authenticity of her back tattoo, confirming it was not permanent ink but rather a playful prank orchestrated for her son's birthday. The actress and singer clarified that she had previously threatened her heavily tattooed child, implying she would display similar body art during a beach outing, a scenario that ultimately materialized as a humorous deception.

Clarification of Tattoo Prank

Wilson explained that her son, who possesses numerous real tattoos, was the target of this long-standing joke. She revealed that she would warn him, saying he better watch out because one day on the beach she would remove her clothing to reveal she had gotten a tattoo. This comment came after internet users on Reddit questioned the legitimacy of her ink, with one user stating it was obviously fake and expressing embarrassment for those who believed otherwise.

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The actress noted that while her son's ink is authentic, her own was part of a different look intended for amusement. Her daughter also weighed in on the matter, stating that the only new tattoo she is getting is not getting a tattoo at all. Wilson acknowledged the scrutiny, recognizing that public figures often face intense examination of their physical appearances by fans and critics alike.

Tom Hanks Birthday Tribute

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 26, Tom Hanks celebrated his wife's 69th birthday with a heartfelt tribute. The actor, who is also 69, shared a photograph of Wilson wearing a black swimsuit as she emerged from crystal-clear waters. He captioned the image by noting that this beautiful woman celebrates her birthday today and described her as beloved.

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The couple has proven for decades that Hollywood romances can withstand the test of time. According to Hanks, it was love at first sight, even though he did not meet Wilson until years after he first saw her. Their enduring partnership has been a staple of public consciousness, providing a stable backdrop to their individual professional achievements and public challenges.

Cancer Survival Milestones

Wilson made her television debut years ago and has since navigated significant personal health battles with resilience. Hanks was by her side as she managed her invasive lobular carcinoma diagnosis at age 58. In 2015, Wilson shared that she underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction following the diagnosis. Her openness about these procedures has helped raise awareness for early detection and treatment options.

On March 31, Wilson marked ten years of being cancer-free with an Instagram video expressing deep gratitude. She thanked her doctors, friends, and family, noting that the gratitude felt overwhelming. She acknowledged that the journey was an up-and-down experience, likening it to a hamster wheel, but emphasized the importance of celebrating good news during difficult times.

Reflections on Life and Legacy

During a conversation titled Sound of a Woman, Wilson discussed her wishes regarding her eventual passing, particularly regarding Hanks. She recalled telling him he should be sad for a very long time if something happened and she went first. Her second request was for him to throw her a party, which she described as a celebration of life filled with stories, joy, and remembrance.

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This desire for a joyful farewell inspired her 2019 track Throw Me a Party. The song emerged from the story of facing a diagnosis and hoping to still be present in a few years to share such a moment. Wilson's willingness to discuss mortality and legacy adds depth to her public persona, highlighting a perspective shaped by her survival and enduring marriage to Tom Hanks.