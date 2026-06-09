Rita Simons Shares Scoliosis Journey and Breast Reduction Benefits During Awareness Month

EastEnders star Rita Simons marked Scoliosis Awareness Month by revealing her curved spine and discussing her decision to undergo a breast reduction to alleviate back pain, promoting body acceptance and highlighting adult scoliosis challenges.

Rita Simons has opened up about her experience with scoliosis, marking Scoliosis Awareness Month with a candid Instagram post. The EastEnders actress, 49, shared an image of her spine showing curves of 54 and 52 degrees, reflecting on years of shame and envy toward those with 'normal' backs.

She described the exhaustion of constantly explaining her condition during wardrobe fittings and the difficulty of finding clothes that fit properly. Earlier this year, Simons underwent a breast reduction, which she said has 'enormously helped' alleviate the load on her back. In her heartfelt caption, she emphasized self-acceptance, writing, 'my body just didn't hang right and it never will. And you know what?

That's OK. We work with what we've got.

' She addressed fellow sufferers, stating, 'To all my scolisisters out there… I see you. I always have ❤️,' and extended a message to anyone who has ever wished for a different body, suggesting that perhaps the goal is not constant self-love but making peace with one's body, curved spine and all.

Simons was diagnosed with scoliosis at 19 and has spoken previously about the 'whole world of pain' it causes, describing her spine as 'a big old S' and noting that pain typically affects adults with the condition. Because her scoliosis is severe and her back is in poor condition, she is not a candidate for spinal surgery. Instead, her focus is on reducing pain and slowing the progression of the curves through exercise and physiotherapy.

She also highlighted the importance of strengthening routines and daily workouts, aided by having a home gym. In preparation for her breast reduction, Simons quit vaping, alcohol, and sugar, viewing the surgery as part of a broader effort to remove things that do not serve her well. She shared that the decision was also driven by a desire to address the rib hump at her back and the 'two mountains' at her front.

Simons stressed that adult scoliosis is underdiscussed, especially the unique curveballs women may face. Her openness aims to raise awareness and foster community among those living with the condition. Scoliosis is defined as an abnormal S-shaped curvature of the spine, with signs including a visible curve, uneven shoulders or hips, clothes that hang improperly, and back pain, which usually only affects adults





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