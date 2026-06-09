Rita Simons Celebrates 'Wonderful Wonky Body' for Scoliosis Awareness Month

EastEnders star Rita Simmons opens up about her scoliosis journey, breast reduction, and embracing her curved spine.

Rita Simons , best known for her role in EastEnders, has taken to Instagram to share a deeply personal insight into her battle with scoliosis. Marking Scoliosis Awareness Month, the 49-year-old actress posted a photo of her spine with curves measuring 54 and 52 degrees, expressing pride in what she calls her 'wonderful wonky body.

' For years, she said, she felt ashamed of her back and envied those with straight spines. But last year, she decided to stop hiding and instead show her condition to the world. The decision was liberating, though she admitted it was exhausting constantly explaining to wardrobe departments why she could not wear the same clothes as others. Her post resonated with many followers, particularly those with scoliosis, as she addressed the emotional toll of living with a visible difference.

Earlier this year, Simons underwent a breast reduction, which she says has significantly alleviated the load on her back. She described how the procedure, performed at All Skin Surgery, helped reduce pain and improved her quality of life.

However, she emphasized that her body will never hang right, and that is okay. She encouraged others to accept their bodies as they are.

In addition to the surgery, she shared videos of exercises she does to manage pain, highlighting the importance of strength training and physiotherapy for scoliosis patients. She noted that her scoliosis is not a candidate for spinal surgery, so her focus is on pain reduction and slowing the progression of the curves. She also confirmed she quit vaping in preparation for the breast reduction, as part of a broader effort to eliminate things that do not serve her health.

Simons has been public about her scoliosis for years, often speaking about the constant pain and difficulty finding clothes that fit. In a previous Instagram post, she shared an X-ray of her spine and announced her decision to get a breast reduction, saying it was time to say goodbye to her 'massively annoying boobs.

' She acknowledged that adult scoliosis is not discussed enough and that her experience is just one of many curveballs women with the condition face. She ended her post with a heartfelt message to her 'scolisisters,' saying she sees them and that anyone who has ever wished for a different body is in good company.

She concluded: 'Maybe none of us are really trying to love ourselves 24/7… Maybe we are just trying to make peace with the bodies we have been given.

' Her openness has inspired many, shining a light on a condition that affects millions but often remains hidden





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