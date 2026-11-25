L.A. County sustainability officer Rita Kampalath resigns from LA28 advisory role, criticizing Phillips 66 sponsorship as conflicting with climate values during record king tides.

Rita Kampalath, the chief sustainability officer for Los Angeles County, formally resigned from her position as an adviser to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games organizing committee on Tuesday. The departure directly references the committee's recent agreement to accept sponsorship from Phillips 66, a major fossil fuel corporation.

Kampalath Cites Climate Conflict With Oil Sponsorship

Rita Kampalath announced her resignation through a post on the professional network LinkedIn, explicitly stating that the arrangement contradicts local environmental priorities. She wrote that platforming a fossil fuel company is fundamentally at odds with the values of Los Angeles, particularly while the region faces increasing negative impacts from climate change.

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She emphasized that the Olympic Games should instead serve as a showcase for the sustainable future Los Angeles is actively working to build, rather than highlighting the fossil fuel dependence that regional officials are striving to eliminate. This public stance marks a significant break with the organizing committee's current commercial strategy.

LA28 Defends Partnership Amidst Criticism

LA28 spokesperson Jacie Prieto Lopez responded to the resignation in an email, stating that the committee values the expertise Rita Kampalath contributed to the Resilience Champions Fund Advisory Group. Prieto Lopez asserted that the organizing committee's commitment to its Impact and Sustainability Plan remains entirely unchanged despite the personnel shift.

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The organizing committee previously announced that Phillips 66 would serve as the official fuel partner for the 2028 Olympic Games. This partnership involves providing gasoline, renewable diesel, and propane for vehicles and equipment utilized during the Games and the torch relay. Prieto Lopez noted that hosting an event of this massive scale inherently requires fuel, maintaining that sustainability remains a top priority.

Political Division Highlights Stakeholder Tensions

Rita Kampalath is not the only public figure to voice opposition regarding the commercial partnerships. L.A. City Council members Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez have publicly spoken out against the inclusion of an oil giant in the sponsorship lineup.

Conversely, Councilmember Tim McOsker expressed support for the deal. McOsker argued that it would be fiscally irresponsible for him to demand the organizing committee reject a sponsorship, especially considering that the city of Los Angeles acts as the financial backstop for the Games. This divergence in opinion highlights the complex financial and ethical calculations involved in hosting the event.

Record King Tides Intensify Climate Debate

The resignation occurs against a backdrop of severe environmental events in Southern California, where record-breaking king tides struck the coast on Wednesday. These tides, driven in large part by the El Niño weather pattern, broke regional records for the second time in less than a month.

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Tidal gauges in La Jolla measured a height of 8.11 feet above the average low tide level, surpassing the previous record of 7.98 feet set on October 27. In San Pedro, the water levels tied the record established last month. Similar conditions are predicted to impact the coast again on Thanksgiving Day, raising concerns about coastal flooding and erosion.

Safety Warnings And Future Outlook

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell described the current tidal enhancement as unprecedented, noting that no similar conditions have been observed in the 100-year history of tide gauge data. Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County and are expected to remain active until Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Forecasters warn of dangerously high surf, with sneaker waves potentially reaching 15 feet in Ventura County and 11 feet in Los Angeles County. While protection measures such as sand berms have helped limit flooding so far, extreme coastal flooding is expected in Orange and San Diego counties. The weather is forecast to be warm and sunny for the holiday, but coastal hazards remain a critical concern for residents and visitors alike.