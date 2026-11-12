RIT students speak out after university announces Riverknoll closure

RIT students are protesting plans to close Riverknoll apartments after spring 2027, citing short notice, loss of affordable upperclass housing, rising costs, and launching petitions in response.

Henrietta, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology students are pushing back after the university announced it will close Riverknoll Apartments, an on-campus housing option many upperclassmen consider the most affordable.

The closure is expected at the end of the 2027 spring semester. Students said they learned of the decision earlier this week, leaving them scrambling to find affordable housing alternatives.

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“I was really shocked," Matthew Elijah Wangaman, an RIT student and graduate resident adviser at Riverknoll, said. "I was surprised, because there was always kind of an attitude of like, ‘Oh my gosh, Riverknoll has somewhat of a reputation,’ but it was also just the most affordable housing on campus. ” RIT said continued investment in the complex is neither feasible nor sustainable.

The university also said announcing the closure now gives students time to consider options and complete a resident survey.

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“I think the amount of warning that was given to us for Riverknoll was really not justified," Wangaman said. For upperclassmen who had the option to renew and live there for the next academic year, the announcement has created uncertainty.

“I chose Riverknoll partially because it’s on campus," Mercedes Gavin, a Riverknoll resident, said. "I want to be on campus where I’m close to everything. If I move off campus, most of the places off campus are charging approximately double what I currently pay per year. ” “It is the most affordable place in terms of just cost," Another Riverknoll resident, Orion Mulgrew, said.

" It is on campus, you don’t need transportation, I don’t own a car, so it provides all of these benefits kind of rolled into one. " While several students told 13WHAM they still aren't sure what comes next, they have created online petitions that have garnered hundreds of signatures. “We’re going to keep organizing," Chad Grant, a Riverknoll resident, said.

"We’re going to increase the pressure that RIT feels to address this issue and make sure that future residents at RIT don’t face it again. ” “Riverknoll is in a little bit of disrepair and that is well-known, but this is not the solution," Gavin added.

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"The solution would be a five-year phase-out plan or something similar to provide housing and accommodation to the people that will be affected. "After a comprehensive evaluation of Riverknoll's condition, RIT determined that continued investment in the complex is neither feasible nor sustainable. Riverknoll will remain open through the spring semester, with maintenance and residential services continuing throughout the academic year.

To assist students, Residence Life and Housing is communicating directly with current residents to understand their plans and needs for the 2027–28 academic year. The resident survey will help inform housing planning and our work with returning students. Riverknoll serves upperclass students, so many current residents are expected to graduate in May. The regular housing renewal and selection process begins for all students in January 2027.

The university recognizes that this transition raises questions and concerns for some students. RIT is committed to supporting residents and helping them make informed housing decisions well in advance of next fall. Announcing the closure now gives students time to consider their options and work with Housing through the survey. Regarding affordability, Riverknoll has offered a range of housing configurations and rental rates, including higher-priced private accommodations and more affordable shared apartments.

RIT students also have a wide variety of on-campus and nearby off-campus housing options at different price points. These include privately operated apartment communities immediately adjacent to campus that offer competitive rates and amenities such as private bedrooms and bathrooms. Costs depend on the housing configuration, number of roommates, and lease terms. RIT has previously highlighted