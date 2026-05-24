Risks of Using Free VPNs and Security Measures for a Safe Online Experience

Generating buzz around the ease of using a free VPN service, people often ignore the potential risks. An untrusted VPN service provider can sell your data to advertisers, show unnecessary advertisements, or even compromise your internet activity and privacy.

A VPN or virtual private network is often recommended as a way to boost your online privacy and safeguard your data and internet activities from prying eyes, including those of your internet service provider (ISP).

While a free VPN may seem like a good option, there are several potential risks that you should be aware of before opting to use one. If a VPN doesn't charge a subscription fee and has no other reliable source of funding, it may not have the resources to maintain strong security protocols.

As a VPN service has to make money, not only for profit but also to run the server and security infrastructure required to operate a virtual private network, free VPNs can sell your data to advertisers, show unnecessary advertisements, or even cut costs in otherwise important areas. Not only is there the potential for something like this, but this is actively happening with free VPNs.

Over 65 percent of the 800 free VPN apps it checked on the Apple and Google app stores showed risky behavior, including the use of dangerous APIs that leave the potential for abuse and insecure activity launches that can allow attackers to bypass system-level security mechanisms





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