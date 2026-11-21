When Katrina Aleuy began dating a man she met in college, she could have never foreseen breaking out of the insidious cycle of domestic violence five years later.

FORT COLLINS — Editor's note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence that may be disturbing to some readers. When Katrina Aleuy began dating a man she met in college, she could have never foreseen breaking out of the insidious cycle of domestic violence five years later.

Aleuy spoke with Denver7 virtually from her new home in a different state, after her perpetrator was sentenced to prison in Northern Colorado. She shared her story, hoping it reaches individuals who may find themselves in similar situations.

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“If anything good can come from those incredibly terrible moments, then that's a huge blessing," Aleuy said. "The amount of women that I've heard say 'I went through a similar situation' — it's sickening. It's genuinely an epidemic... I just hope that somebody can hear this or see this and make a decision to out their abuser, or at the very least, get themselves to safety.

" On Oct. 2, Tymen Langston was sentenced in the Eighth Judicial District to 28 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to four Class 4 felony charges along with four counts of child abuse. Aleuy explained that over the years, the abuse in her relationship with Langston escalated.

"The two biggest rules were that cheating and leaving equals death," she said. “There is no out of this. Like, you either leave in a body bag or a casket... Leaving was just genuinely never an option.

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Like, I didn't see a safe way out.

" That changed in May of 2025, when Fort Collins Police responded to a call from Aleuy who said her husband had just held a gun to her head in front of their children. Aleuy explained to first responders that Langston repeatedly abused her before that day.

“The only thing that I was focused on was getting my kids as far away as possible," she said about calling 911 that day. Aleuy told investigators she lived through abuse that included being threatened with a knife and strangled. Langston also killed two cats, according to Aleuy. The abuse was corroborated in video evidence along with photographs provided to law enforcement by Aleuy.

Those with the Eighth Judicial District said the surveillance video Aleuy shared was taken from cameras installed by Langston to watch her when he was out of the home.

“The only reason I started saving stuff was to save my child in the event that he killed me," Aleuy said. "I've risked my life so many times saving those videos. ” The videos and photographs were key evidence in the case against Langston, which resulted in additional charges.

Denver Denver's new strangulation protocol puts survivors at center of response Max White When Fort Collins Police responded to Aleuy's 911 call, they asked her a series of questions called a Danger Assessment-Law Enforcement which aims to identify high-risk domestic violence situations. The results of the DA-LE referred Aleuy's case to the Domestic Violence High Risk Team , which includes the Domestic Violence Unit in the Eighth Judicial District, where Brandon Wootan is the lead investigator.

"We work very closely to ensure that these cases have the highest level of treatment due to the severity of the cases themselves," said Wootan. “The onus is on us to create a system in which you feel safe to report, and so that's what we're trying to do here. ” As part of his work, Wootan combats societal misconceptions about domestic abuse to ensure a trauma-informed approach.

“The age-old question of why doesn't she just leave? And, well if it's really that bad, why won't they call the police? These things that we impose on victims when we really have no understanding of their experience," Wootan said.

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“There could be a hundred good reasons why a victim of domestic violence doesn't call the police, and it's not because they don't trust the police. It could even be just that if they do, then their partner knows, right? Things could get worse if they choose to engage with the system.

” Wootan worked on Aleuy's case, and said the evidence she provided prosecutors will help support other survivors in the future with similar accounts of abuse who may not have documented the crimes.

“How many times have we had that disclosure from a victim of domestic violence where they said 'My partner holds me at gunpoint,' but it's not on video, and we can almost look at it as words on a piece of paper," Wootan said. “When you watch that, when you see what Katrina went through for years, it really, I think it helps the system and society as a whole really wake up to the realities of victims of intimate partner violence because they're telling us — but we're expecting video before, as a society, we really buy into what they're saying.

” The 2026 Annual Report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board found that domestic violence fatalities, including collateral victims, accounted for 17% of all homicides across the state. Firearms remained involved in the majority of those incidents, and a documented history of domestic violence was common among perpetrators. The report states Colorado legislation was drafted that would have permitted law enforcement to seize firearms at scenes where there is probable cause of domestic abuse.

However, the board says that bill was never introduced during the legislative session. According to the document, Colorado's current firearm relinquishment framework relies"heavily on offender self-reporting, which has proven largely ineffective.

" The board is still recommending a change to Colorado law that allows law enforcement to seize firearms at certain scenes. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Colette Bordelon Denver7’s Colette Bordelon covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, justice and politics.

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