Rising Waters and Climate Threats Transform Life Around Lake Turkana

Lake Turkana, the world's largest permanent desert lake, is experiencing rising waters and drought, displacing communities and devastating fishing, with indigenous El Molo people facing cultural extinction.

Kenya's Lake Turkana , the world's largest permanent desert lake, has long sustained hundreds of thousands of people in one of the most isolated regions of the country.

But now the lake faces multiple threats that endanger both its ecosystem and the communities that depend on it. Rising water levels, attributed to a combination of climatic changes and tectonic shifts, have swallowed homes, grazing lands, schools, and burial grounds. On Komote Island, once a village on the mainland, residents like Alfred Lenkutuk of the El Molo people remember a time when the lake provided abundant fish and hippos for hunting.

Today, the village is separated from the mainland by about 660 yards of water, and the once-thriving fishing industry has collapsed. Fishermen who used to bring in catches of over 250 pounds now struggle to catch even 10 pounds. The water expansion has also displaced thousands, damaged infrastructure, and forced families to adapt to a new reality.

The pressures on Lake Turkana are compounded by a persistent drought in northern Kenya, which has forced thousands of herders to turn to fishing, putting enormous strain on an already delicate ecosystem. This influx of new fishermen has led to intense competition and further depletion of fish stocks. In Kalokol, a major fishing community on the western shore, many residents have been displaced multiple times as the waters continue to encroach.

Fishermen now string their nets between submerged bushes amid the remains of flooded villages. The livestock that once sustained pastoralist communities have died or been relocated, leaving people dependent on government supplies of rice and beans that arrive every few months. A reverse osmosis plant was recently installed on Komote Island to provide fresh water, but residents say it is not enough.

Among all the affected groups, the El Molo people, one of Africa's smallest indigenous groups numbering barely a few hundred, have the most to lose. Their origin myth holds that the lake and their people were created together, and neither has ever existed without the other. The lake is not just a source of livelihood but a cornerstone of cultural identity. Children now take a 20-minute boat ride each way to school, costing families 100 Kenyan shillings per child daily.

Submerged school buildings have become breeding grounds for crocodiles. The rising waters have also devastated the local tourism industry, with a lodge that once attracted visitors losing 95% of its land and laying off nearly all its staff. The lake's changes reflect a broader environmental crisis in the region, where climate change and human activity are converging to threaten ancient ways of life





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