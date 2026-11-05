Rising Vitamin K Refusals Increase Newborn Bleeding Risks, Study Shows

A new analysis of 5.2 million records reveals that newborn vitamin K refusal has more than doubled since 2017, significantly increasing the risk of life-threatening bleeding in infants.

Medical professionals in Idaho are reporting a disturbing shift in pediatric care as more parents decline the standard vitamin K injection for their newborns. Dr. Thomas Patterson, a pediatrician with nearly thirty years of experience, noted that while refusals were once sporadic, they have become frequent in the southwest region of the state. He recently observed a situation where half of the ten infants in his care left the hospital without the recommended shot, highlighting a stark change from the past.

Study Data Reveals Doubling Refusal Rates

Research led by Dr. Kristan Scott, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, confirms that vitamin K refusals are surging nationwide. The study analyzed over 5.2 million health records from the Epic Cosmos database, covering data from 2017 to 2025. The findings indicate that the percentage of babies not receiving the injection more than doubled, rising from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025. Between 2024 and 2025 alone, the refusal rate jumped by approximately 20%.

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Critical Role of Vitamin K in Clotting

Vitamin K is essential for the liver to produce clotting factors that prevent excessive bleeding. Newborns are born with very low levels of this vitamin and do not receive adequate amounts through breast milk or formula in their first few months. Dr. David Hill, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, emphasized that the primary concern is serious, life-threatening bleeding that is often difficult to treat once symptoms appear.

Increased Risk of Brain Bleeds and Mortality

The study found that infants who did not receive the vitamin K shot faced a 47% increased risk of any bleeding event during their first six months of life. The risk of brain bleeding more than doubled without the injection, and the risk of death during the initial hospital stay also increased significantly. Dr. Heather Burris, a neonatologist at CHOP, noted that current bleeding rates for unvaccinated infants mirror those seen before the routine administration of the shot became standard practice.

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Long-Term Health Consequences for Infants

Infants who develop late vitamin K deficiency bleeding, occurring between two weeks and six months of age, face severe complications. About half of these cases involve brain bleeds, which can lead to permanent brain damage, cerebral palsy, or behavioral challenges. The CDC reports that many affected infants require blood transfusions or surgeries to address internal bleeding in the stomach, intestines, or other body parts. Dr. Scott Hadland of Mass General Brigham for Children cares for older children with long-term complications from such severe infant bleeds.

Historical Safety and Current Medical Concerns

The vitamin K injection has been used safely and effectively since 1961, making it one of the most established interventions in pediatric care. Dr. Patterson and other experts worry that the rising refusal rates are undoing decades of progress in preventing vitamin K deficiency bleeding. As the trend continues, medical teams are concerned that more babies will suffer from bleeding complications that were previously preventable with this simple, routine procedure.