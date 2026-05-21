Rising service charge making homeownership unfair? Tips on challenging your bill

The passage discusses a reader's experience of a significant rise in service charge on their leasehold apartment over five years, from £2,560 to £3,812 with buildings insurance separately paid at £600 per year. They mention the burden this rise poses, considering their partner's lower wage increase.

My partner and I are living in a leasehold two bedroom flat, which we bought in early 2021. While we are happy at the property, we are concerned by the rise in service charge since we moved in.

In five years, it has risen by almost 50 per cent, going from £2,560 to £3,812. The buildings insurance is charged separately at about £600 per year, so altogether we are now paying £4,400. It is a high-end development and comes with a gym, concierge, and swimming pool, but the service charge is split between more than 500 flats





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