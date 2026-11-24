Corridos singer Arturo Herrera Altamirano, known as Rey Quinto, releases his debut album featuring a Prince-inspired makeup look, following high-profile collaborations with Peso Pluma and Luis R. Conriquez.

is looking to shake things up with some guyliner. In the past year, the rising Mexican star has become a go-to collaborator for heavyweights in the genre like, and Luis R. Conriquez who want a touch of his unexpected sound.

Now Rey Quinto is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album, the aptly titled.

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“I’ll be performing in makeup like Prince or Michael Jackson in the Eighties. That’s my persona. Singing corridos in that way is something people won’t expect. It’ll likely draw some criticism, too.

” Rey Quinto is the stage name of Arturo Herrera Altamirano, who is based in Guadalajara. The first part of his stage name comes from being a fan of the WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Where does the five come from? He has strong ties to the number five, including being born in 2005 during the fifth month of the year, and a love for the Carlos V chocolates.

After singing as a hobby, Rey Quinto wrote a song at 15 that was inspired by his first major heartbreak.

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“That’s how I processed my grief,” he recalls. “It was because of that breakup and I thought, ‘Hey, actually turned out pretty well. ” Three years later, he was signed by local label Golden Ink Entertainment. Rey Quinto was already becoming a hot commodity in corridos in recent years.

Vega previously tapped him for the song “Agua de Horchata” in 2025 and Conriquez enlisted him for “Aguas” earlier this year. But Rey Quinto’s career was taken to new heights whenreached out. The Mexican superstar showed interest in a song that he wrote called “Marianita. ” At that point, Rey Quinto was keeping his compositions to himself, but it was a different story with Peso.

“That one time was an exception,” he says. “Working with him was always a dream of mine. Peso told me, ‘Hey man, I really like your songs, too. ’ It was wild.

” Peso and Tito Double P adapted “Marianita” into a collaboration with Rey Quinto for their Grammy-nominated album. He also hand-picked Rey Quinto to open for their U.S. tour earlier this year.

“I have so much respect for ,” Rey Quinto adds. “I learned a lot from him and Tito. ” Even Rey Quinto recognizes how much he stands apart in the corridos music scene and how he’s introduced a much-needed, and fierce, makeover.

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“I drew inspiration from who I am, both inside and out,” he says. “The real essence of what I’m doing is unconventional just like I am as a person. It’s a risk to go out wearing makeup while singing corridos. Here in Mexico, a lot of people aren’t going to look too kindly on that.

Well, since I’m doing this from the heart, it doesn’t bother me. I don’t care what people think. ”, Rey Quinto brings back a lot of the artists who first gave him a leg up in música mexicana. The daring LP boasts features from Vega on “Los Azules,” Tito Double P on “Increible,” and Conriquez and Clave Especial on “42.

” Peso Pluma also joins Rey Quinto on the most left-field song on the album, the title track where Rey Quinto lets his freak flag fly. Watch Taylor Swift Surprise Brenda Lee With ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ Honor“‘Atravesao’ caught Peso’s attention and it really piqued his interest,” he recalls.

“He said, ‘This is the first song that we’re going to record. ’ From that point on, we started building a closer relationship and making a lot of music together. Honestly, we have a great connection when it comes to creating music. In the studio, things flow smoothly and we really click when we’re bouncing ideas around.

” Rey Quinto is just getting started, but he’s already making waves with his unorthodox overhaul of corridos.

“I want to be someone that lasts my entire life in música mexicana,” he says. “I want to leave a legacy and I want to keep bringing new and fresh ideas to this genre. I’m 21-years-old and I feel like I haven’t even tapped into my full mental potential yet. ”Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction