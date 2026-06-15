Rising meat prices felt in Rochester area

Sen. Chuck Schumer unveiled the Family Grocery and Farmers Relief Act to curb meatpacker dominance and lower meat prices. A local business owner says red meat costs have doubled in recent years.

Owner Carrie Cocca cuts and sorts meat at R's Market in Brighton, Monday, June 15, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — Carrie Cocca owns R's Market on Monroe Avenue in Brighton and is one of many business owners battling rising costs for just about everything.

"I'm on my eighth year of owning the store. When I first bought the store, I’ll say that basically the red meat prices have doubled, and that is the cost that we pay plus what the cost ends up being for the customer," Cocca said.

"It’s been crazy, it's been a wild ride, but we're getting through it, and we do the best we can. " With grocery bills climbing and meat prices squeezing both shoppers and small businesses, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer visited the Rochester area Monday to promote a new proposal he says would take on the meat industry's biggest players and lower costs..

He said the legislation is designed to break up meatpacking monopolies, help farmers and lower grocery costs — particularly meat costs. Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference outside Tops Friendly Markets in Walworth, Monday, June 15, 2026. "The bill rests on one concept," he said.

"We’ve got to lower costs and, to do that, we've got to break up these big monopolies in the meat industry. " Schumer said four companies — Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef — control 85% of the beef market, 67% of the pork market and 60% of the chicken market. "It’s not fair for just a few companies to dominate beef, pork and chicken all at once," Schumer said.

"When four companies control that much, they set the price way up. " Cocca said the prices of all groceries have increased, and she would support efforts to bring them down. "It’s crazy to think that, when I first opened, you could buy a pound of ground chuck for $6.99 and now it’s $12.99," Cocca said. " anything to help us out in that because we need people," Cocca added.

"Meat is our main money maker here. "Three young adults were killed in a one-car crash on Prole Road in Stafford just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a 2012 Nissan Altima left the roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest. Investigation ongoing.

Five people were injured, with one of them facing charges, after an overnight fight in the 19th Ward led to officers shooting at a dog that jumped in, according to the Rochester Police Department. Greece councilman says “something is off” at Studio 6 near West Ridge Rd as resident complaints mount, from code issues to 911 calls. Fire marshal inspections are frequent. Public forum with owners set for Thursday.

Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's northeast side on Sunday afternoon, according to Rochester police. Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta hotel is facing scrutiny after several long-term tenants and employees came forward with accusations of mismanagement and wrongful eviction.





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