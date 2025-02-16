Rising Irish Jockey Michael O’Sullivan Dies at 24 Following Racecourse Fall

Michael O’Sullivan, a talented young jockey, tragically lost his life at the age of 24 following injuries sustained in a race fall. The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced his passing on Sunday, expressing condolences to his family and the racing community. O’Sullivan's talent and humility had already made him a rising star in the world of horseracing.

Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has tragically died at the age of 24 due to injuries sustained in a fall during a race ten days ago. The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) announced the news on Sunday. Dr. Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the IHRB, which oversees horseracing in Ireland , shared the somber news in a statement. She said, “Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital.

” Pugh expressed gratitude for the medical teams who provided exceptional care to O’Sullivan both at the racecourse and at Cork University Hospital. O’Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary when he was involved in a fall at the final fence during a race at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland on February 6th. He received immediate treatment at the racecourse before being airlifted to the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital. Dr. Pugh described O’Sullivan as “a pleasure to be around” due to his “dedication, modesty and kind nature.” She added, “Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.”Despite his young age, O’Sullivan had already achieved considerable success in his career, including a notable victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023. His passing has been met with widespread tributes from figures across the horseracing world and Ireland. Ireland’s taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin expressed his deep sadness on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “A talented rider who inspired many.” He extended his sincerest sympathies to O’Sullivan’s family, friends, and colleagues in the racing world. British jockey Harry Skelton also shared the news on X, calling it “absolutely devastating news to hear Michael O’Sullivan has passed away.” He conveyed his thoughts to O’Sullivan’s family and friends, adding, “When you go that door to race you all want to come back in it together, his peg now sits empty for all the wrong reasons, thinking of all the Irish weighing room.”As a mark of respect for O’Sullivan, all races scheduled for Sunday at Punchestown and the Point to Point fixtures at Knockanard, Nengh, and Tinahel have been canceled





