Rising infant bleeding linked to falling vitamin K shot rates in U.S.

Studies show a 347% rise in vitamin K deficiency bleeding as newborns decline routine injections, putting babies at risk of life‑threatening bleeding.

New research published on November 5 in JAMA and JAMA Pediatrics links a sharp increase in vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) among U.S. infants to a steady decline in the routine vitamin K injection given at birth. The studies suggest that parents who refuse the shot are exposing their babies to potentially life‑threatening internal bleeding, including brain hemorrhage.

How the Statistics Were Gathered

The Virginia Commonwealth University team reviewed medical records for more than 11 million American newborns from 2017 through 2025. Their analysis revealed a 347.1 percent rise in VKDB diagnoses during that period. At the same time, the proportion of infants who received the injection fell from 97.7 percent in 2017 to 95.0 percent in 2025.

Also read San Diego City Council approves 'Midway Rising' housing, entertainment development

Separately, researchers led by Kristan Scott at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia examined records for over 5.2 million infants. They found that the share of babies who declined the vitamin K shot doubled, climbing from 3.1 percent in 2017 to 6.8 percent in 2025. Infants who did not receive the injection faced a 47 percent higher adjusted risk of bleeding in their first six months, and more than twice the risk of intracranial bleeding. One additional bleeding event was estimated for every 114 newborns who missed the shot.

Why Parents Are Turning Down the Shot

Despite a long history of safety, some parents cite concerns about preservatives, pain, potential toxicity, and a belief that the injection is a vaccine. Misinformation flowing through social media has amplified fears about the vitamin K shot's safety. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that the injection is a vitamin supplement, not a vaccine, and is essential for blood clotting.

Advertisement

Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Angela D. Alsobrooks and Representative Kim Schrier-a pediatrician-have urged the CDC to track and publish data on refusals and related deaths. Their request follows a ProPublica investigation that uncovered infant deaths after parents declined the injection.

Consequences for Newborn Health

VKDB manifests in three stages, with late‑onset bleeding in particular dangerous as it can occur a month or more after birth and may involve brain hemorrhage. Symptoms include unexplained bruising, nosebleeds, pale skin, jaundice, irritability, and feeding difficulties. In some cases, serious internal bleeding occurs before any external signs appear, potentially leading to brain damage, seizures, surgery, or death.

Medical organizations confirm the vitamin K injection's strong safety record and emphasize its role in preventing fatal bleeding. The CDC identifies the shot as the most reliable method to protect newborns during the first months of life, when clotting factors are naturally low. The rising refusal rates therefore pose a significant public health risk that demands increased education, monitoring, and public outreach to safeguard infant health across the United States.