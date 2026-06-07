Rising Food Poisoning Cases in England: Salmonella Hits Decade High Amid Concerns Over Climate and Contamination

Official data reveals a significant increase in food poisoning cases across England, with salmonella infections reaching a ten-year high. Experts warn that actual numbers may be far higher due to underreporting, and factors including climate change and complex supply chains could be driving the trend. The UK Health Security Agency and Food Standards Agency highlight persistent challenges with bacteria like campylobacter, listeria, and E.coli, while hospitalizations rise sharply.

They are among the most common and insidious of illnesses. Often, the first signs are mild: a rumbling tummy or vague nausea, all too often leading to stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and other distressing and embarrassing digestive issues.

At that point, there is often no other explanation: food poisoning. While for many the unpleasantness passes within a day or two, for others it can take weeks to fully recover. In some cases, particularly for the elderly or those with weakened immune systems, a severe bout can lead to a lengthy hospital stay or even prove fatal.

So the fact that official statistics for England published last week have revealed that the number of cases are on the rise and, when it comes to one particularly nasty food-borne bug, is at a ten-year high, makes for distinctly unpalatable reading. Releasing the figures, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that last year there were 10,406 recorded cases of salmonella, a bacterial infection found in chicken, meat, eggs, raw fruit or vegetables, the most for a decade.

Cases of campylobacter, a bug largely linked with chicken and pork, also remained high, at 69,394, while listeriosis from chilled foods and soft cheeses, which can cause serious illness, miscarriage and stillbirth, was linked to 181 cases. Separate data published last year revealed cases of E.coli had risen by 26 per cent, driven by one of the country's largest ever outbreaks which was linked to contaminated salad leaves. That resulted in 293 people being infected, 126 hospitalisations and two deaths.

Experts warn these figures are just the tip of the iceberg as, for most people, food poisoning is a relatively simple illness which they brave out at home, meaning they are not tested for specific bugs or recorded in official data. The UKHSA and the FSA said that last year there were 10,406 recorded cases of salmonella.

Often, the first signs are mild: a rumbling tummy or vague nausea, all too often leading to stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and other distressing and embarrassing digestive issues (picture posed by model). But NHS England figures do show that more people are seeking hospital treatment for more serious food poisoning symptoms. A Freedom of Information request by kitchen firm Prestige last month revealed a rise of 87 per cent in five years, from 1,370 in 2020 to 2,567 in 2024.

Professor Paul Wigley, a microbiologist at the University of Bristol, said research suggested only one in six cases of salmonella were recorded, and just one in ten campylobacter cases. The true figure for salmonella is probably about 60,000 cases a year for England and Wales, and for campylobacter it's probably somewhere between half a million and a million, Prof Wigley added. So what might be driving the rise in cases?

And can we really trust the food in supermarkets, restaurants and takeaways? Read More Trendy salad sold at supermarkets nationwide recalled due to salmonella risk. There are two distinct ways for food to make us ill. One is through bacteria, such as salmonella, campylobacter, listeria and E.coli, contaminating food and infecting us when we eat it.

The other is when harmful toxins develop in food because it has not been stored or cooked properly, such as eating meat which has been left out of the fridge too long. Recent products recalled by the FSA because they have been contaminated by bacteria indicates the range of surprising everyday products which can be affected.

It includes pots of Sainsbury's own-brand hummus, which were recalled last year over fears they may contain E.coli, and Tesco's Grape & Berry Medley, fresh, ready-to-eat fruit packs, were recalled in February because salmonella was found in some. Importantly, the number of recalls has not risen, the FSA says, suggesting that there is no growing problem with hygiene or contamination on production lines.

Professor Ian Young, chief scientific adviser for the FSA, said groups of experts had been convened to look into reasons for the persistently high numbers of cases, and had identified over 50 possible contributing factors. It's not a simple situation, Professor Young said, but we've narrowed it down to a smaller number which are actively under investigation to try to generate more evidence about what's likely to be important.

That should allow us to take additional measures to reduce the risks of food-borne disease. One of those factors is changing weather patterns in the UK. Research consistently shows that there are more cases of food-borne illness in the summer, when people may undercook meat on the BBQ or transport picnic food around at warmer temperatures that can encourage bacteria to grow. This is no surprise, and has long been the case.

But a developing issue under investigation is that, as the UK climate becomes warmer, with hotter summers and milder winters, this leads to more extreme weather events such as flooding





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Food Poisoning Salmonella Campylobacter Listeria E.Coli UKHSA FSA Food Safety Public Health Climate Change Food Contamination Bacterial Infection Hospitalizations Underreporting

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