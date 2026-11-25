New research shows that increasing fasting blood sugar levels from young adulthood onwards are associated with poorer cognitive function and increased dementia risk later in life.

New research tracking nearly 3,000 adults for three decades reveals that steadily rising fasting blood sugar levels in young adulthood are linked to significantly poorer cognitive function and structural brain changes by middle age. The findings indicate that even individuals who never develop full-blown diabetes face an increased risk of dementia due to gradual glucose fluctuations. This evidence suggests that brain health impacts begin much earlier in life than previously recognized, challenging long-held assumptions about when cognitive decline risks emerge.

Dr. Regina Paradela and her research team analyzed health data from participants who were between the ages of 18 and 30 when they first enrolled in the study in 1985 and 1986. The researchers specifically tracked fasting blood sugar levels, which measure glucose in the blood after at least eight hours without eating or drinking anything besides water. At this metabolic baseline, glucose levels are typically at their lowest point, providing a clear indicator of how blood sugar regulation evolves over time.

Also read Walking habits that could improve your blood sugar

The team measured these fasting blood sugar levels several times over the subsequent 30 years to monitor how they changed as participants aged. Based on these longitudinal results, the researchers categorized participants who did not develop diabetes into three distinct groups. The first group maintained relatively low and steady levels ranging from 80 to 85 mg/dL. The second group showed moderately stable levels between 90 and 100 mg/dL. The third group experienced a gradual rise from around 85 mg/dL to 110 to 115 mg/dL. A fourth group consisted of participants who eventually developed type 2 diabetes, typically diagnosed when fasting blood sugar reaches 126 mg/dL or higher.

By the end of the study, participants were an average of 55 years old and completed a comprehensive series of cognitive tests to assess their brain function. Even after accounting for various demographic and lifestyle factors, people whose fasting blood sugar steadily climbed over the three-decade period performed significantly worse on tests of memory, processing speed, and executive function. These results highlight a direct correlation between progressive glucose elevation and declining cognitive performance in midlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The researchers also examined the brains of some participants using MRI scans to identify physical changes associated with high blood sugar. Participants who developed type 2 diabetes over the 30-year study period showed clear signs of structural changes in their brains. Specifically, these individuals had less total gray matter and more abnormal white matter tissue compared to those with consistently low blood sugar. These structural alterations provide a tangible biological explanation for the observed cognitive deficits and suggest that high glucose levels may physically degrade brain tissue over time.

Dr. Regina Paradela, the study's lead author, emphasized the importance of these findings in understanding long-term brain health and the onset of cognitive impairment. She noted that cognitive impairment due to diabetes was once believed to happen mostly during childhood among people with type 1 diabetes or after age 65 in people with type 2 diabetes. However, adults with prediabetes and sustained elevated fasting blood sugar levels who do not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes may also have an increased risk of late-life cognitive decline and dementia. Dr. Paradela stated that this suggests changes in glucose metabolism may be relevant to brain health earlier in adulthood than typically considered.

The fact that increasing glucose levels were associated with poorer cognitive performance, even among people who had not developed type 2 diabetes during the 30-year study, is very important, Paradela said. This suggests that changes in glucose metabolism may be relevant to brain health earlier in adulthood than we typically think about. The research adds to growing concerns about the potential long-term effects of elevated fasting blood sugar, even among people who never go on to develop clinical diabetes.

Dr. Kristine Yaffe, the study's senior author, stated that future research should evaluate whether monitoring and managing increasing glucose levels earlier in adulthood can prevent or delay cognitive decline and structural brain changes. The findings underscore the need for proactive health management in young adults to protect brain health in later years. Elevated fasting blood sugar levels can often be managed through lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep. Medication may also be recommended in some cases to help maintain healthy glucose levels and protect cognitive function from early degradation.