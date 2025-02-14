Rising Egg Prices Drive Interest in Backyard Chickens

With egg prices soaring due to avian flu and inflation, many are turning to backyard chickens for a fresh and affordable source of eggs. This article explores the history of backyard chickens, the steps involved in raising them, and the legal considerations involved.

An avian flu epidemic has forced many egg producers to cull millions of birds from their flocks. Some stores have imposed limits on egg purchases, and some restaurants have placed surcharges on egg dishes. Because of this and inflation, egg prices jumped 15.2% in the last month, the biggest monthly increase since June 2015. The price of eggs has soared to 53% compared to a year ago, and is by far the highest inflated price in the Consumer Price Index report.

Raising backyard chickens can not only provide a source of fresh eggs, but when allowed to free-roam, they offer great tick and garden pest control, according to Pet MD. They will eat caterpillars and other insects that can eat flowers and vegetables. But getting started on raising backyard chickens will take some time, effort, and some cash. Raising backyard chickens is not a new concept, but since the pandemic, it has become more popular. At the start of World War I, raising chickens in your backyard was considered patriotic. It provided families with meat and eggs during rationing, and it helped supply the troops with food. During the Great Depression, backyard chickens helped keep families from starving. After World War II, raising chickens became less popular because of the convenience of grocery stores and meat markets. Raising backyard chickens is not a new concept, but since the pandemic, it has become more popular. Experts say you need at least two to four square feet of space inside the coop and 8-10 square feet of outdoor space in a run to freely roam. It is crucial for residents to know what the most updated local laws are regarding raising chickens. As regulations can frequently change, you should consult your local city ordinance office directly or contact city officials to get the most current rule. Following the local laws will help avoid legal issues and possible fines, as well as keep the neighbors happy. There is usually a regulation on the number of chickens you can have, depending on the size of the property they will be on. Roosters are often not allowed due to noise concerns. City ordinances may also have coop requirements and guidelines for disposing of waste. Chickens can be noisy, but it depends on the breed and the situation. Hens are usually not too noisy, but can be loud when laying eggs. They also may get loud when they get spooked. Roosters are territorial and will crow at sunrise. They are about as loud as a barking dog, some say. There are some breeds that are quieter than others. Yes, chickens are generally considered to be relatively easy to raise, especially compared to other livestock, as they require daily care that is simple and routine, including providing food and water, cleaning their coop, and letting them out to roam. However, they still need consistent attention and a proper set-up to thrive. Chickens are social creatures, so it is recommended to start with three. If you start with a small flock, you will be able to get comfortable with the feeding schedule, cleaning the coop, and collecting eggs. Make sure to check with your local laws and guidelines to see if there is a limit to how many chickens you can have. Chickens are omnivores that eat a variety of plants, vegetables, meat, and seeds. They also need access to fresh, clean water. But making sure you have the correct chicken feed for the age of your chicken is the best way to guarantee your chicken will be happy and healthy. Chickens are usually $3 to $5 per chick, a coop can range from $200 to $700, depending on the size. Feeders and waterers are about $80. You will also have monthly expenses of bedding, supplements, and feed. You will also have to spend money to predator-proof the area and egg collecting supplies. As with any animal, there will be medical expenses, medicine, and other miscellaneous expenses. Something else to consider: chickens live three to 10 years, so replenishing the flock will need to happen over time.





