A mother reveals her husband's cocaine habit, highlighting a broader trend where drug use in middle age is rising and cocaine has surpassed heroin in causing deaths.

Cocaine use among middle-aged adults in the United Kingdom is increasing, with charity warnings indicating the drug is becoming socially acceptable. This trend is particularly evident in communities like rural Buckinghamshire, where usage has normalized to the point that many forget its illegality.

Cocaine Surpasses Heroin in Drug Fatalities

Official figures reveal that cocaine has overtaken heroin for the first time as the substance most commonly involved in drug deaths. Last year, there were 1,233 fatalities in England and Wales related to cocaine use. This figure compares to 1,210 deaths linked to heroin and morphine, marking a significant shift in public health statistics.

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Normalization of Drug Use in Rural Communities

In rural Buckinghamshire, cocaine has become so normal that many users seem to forget it is illegal and potentially fatal. The prevalence of use explains the statistical rise in fatalities. Drug charities have warned that the substance is cheaper than ever before, which reduces price as a barrier for 50-somethings who spend freely on it.

Personal Account of a Spouse's Addiction

Martha, a 55-year-old mother of two, describes her 56-year-old husband Graham's ongoing cocaine habit. She notes that he still uses the drug almost as much as he did in his 20s. Graham works in finance and views the drug as a reward after exhausting work weeks. Martha works as a therapist and worries constantly about his health.

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Social Pressures and Professional Life

Graham's usage has increased since their children, Alfie and Eleanor, left home for university. The couple previously lived busy lives in the City before moving to a three-bedroom house. Now that the children are away, their social life has blossomed again. Many of their friends, who were in their 20s in the 1990s, are picking up partying where they left off.

Marital Strain and Health Risks

Martha fears Graham might mix the drug with alcohol or suffer a heart attack. She has tried to persuade him to stop, but he refuses to accept he has a problem. The imbalance now plagues their marriage, creating tension that will likely worsen during the Christmas party season. Graham often sends messages to order drugs late at night, triggering arguments between the couple.