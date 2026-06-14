Rising Anti-Semitism in Europe Targets Jewish Tourists and Infringes on Inclusive Spaces

A detailed report on the surge of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe, including the expulsion of a Jewish lesbian couple from a Barcelona LGBTQ+ sauna, illustrating how hostility towards Israel translates into discrimination against Jews in daily life and travel.

Europe 's growing hostility towards Israel has contributed to a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the continent, creating a climate of fear that increasingly impedes Jewish tourists from traveling freely.

This issue is part of a global surge in anti-Semitic attacks, with last year marking the highest number of fatalities from such incidents in three decades. Beyond violent episodes like the Hanukkah attack in Sydney and the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, Jewish individuals face pervasive day-to-day discrimination. establishments that advertise themselves as inclusive, from LGBTQ+ saunas in Spain to hotels in Germany and airports in Slovenia, are increasingly denying service to Jewish customers.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany recently noted that hate speech, especially anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, has reached levels unseen since World War II. Data from Eurobarometer indicates that nearly half of Europeans believe anti-Semitism has increased in their country over the past five years, with notable rises in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. A stark example occurred on May 29, when a Jewish lesbian couple was expelled from Sauna Thermas, an LGBTQ+ sauna in Barcelona that markets itself as welcoming everyone.

The incident began after another patron noticed one woman wearing a Star of David pendant. An argument erupted, with someone chanting 'free Palestine,' and the couple was escorted onto the street. A video shows a staff member asking 'Are you a Zionist person?

' and after the woman confirms her Jewish identity by referencing the Star of David, another interjects that the question is about Zionism, not Judaism. The couple offered to put their phones in lockers to avoid filming, but the event organizers threatened to call police. Israel's government condemned it as an anti-Semitic attack, emphasizing that demanding Jews distance themselves from Zionism is blatant anti-Semitism, and that Jewish identity and Zionism are inseparable.

The Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain expressed deep indignation, and Catalan police are investigating a possible hate crime. Sauna Thermas publicly condemned the incident, blaming the private event organizers, Bolleras al Vapor, who are now barred from hosting events there. The couple told Israel's Channel 12 they were challenged while queueing, highlighting how anti-Semitism is infiltrating spaces meant to be safe and inclusive, exacerbating the challenges for Jewish travelers in Europe.

Title: Rising Anti-Semitism in Europe Targets Jewish Tourists and Infringes on Inclusive Spaces Description: A detailed report on the surge of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe, including the expulsion of a Jewish lesbian couple from a Barcelona LGBTQ+ sauna, illustrating how hostility towards Israel translates into discrimination against Jews in daily life and travel. Category: World News / Social Issues Keywords: anti-Semitism, Europe, Jewish tourists, discrimination, LGBTQ+ sauna, Barcelona, hate crime, Zionism, UNESCO, Eurobaromete





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Anti-Semitism Europe Jewish Tourists Discrimination LGBTQ+ Sauna Barcelona Hate Crime Zionism UNESCO Eurobarometer

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