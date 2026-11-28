New catamarans are winning buyers with superyacht proportions and shallow drafts that expand cruising possibilities in the sector.

Moravia Yachting in Monaco explains. Resale was thin, the yards were niche, and most of her buyers saw a multihull as a compromise rather than a choice.

The Inside Story on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Triumphant Season “When the leading catamaran yards are climbing the global order books, expanding into genuine superyacht sizes, and showing fresh deliveries on the quay at Monaco, the category stops being a curiosity,” Di Antonio says.

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“It becomes a segment to take seriously. ” More than 2,690 square feet of integrated solar panels generate up to 49 kW of power for the Sunreef 100 EcoAre two hulls better than one? That’s the hot question in yachting right now. Powercats—twin-hull motor yachts—are pushing into long-range cruising, specialist catamaran yards are building bigger models, and established monohull brands are edging into the market.