Rise in non‑EU youth hires deepens UK job market pressures for native young workers

Research shows non‑EU migrants under 25 are taking three times as many entry‑level jobs as British youths, sparking calls for stricter immigration limits and targeted support for domestic job seekers.

New research from the Centre for Social Justice highlights a sharp rise in the number of non‑EU migrants under 25 entering the UK labour market , a trend that is increasingly crowding out domestic youth.

Between 2024 and 2025, the payroll count for non‑EU workers aged under 25 grew by 33,200, while the figure for UK nationals of the same age fell by 32,200. The data shows that for every young Briton hired, roughly three migrants from outside the European Union secure a position, and in some sectors the ratio reaches 27 to 1.

This surge has occurred despite a persistent pool of almost one million 16‑ to 24‑year‑olds who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), suggesting that a growing share of entry‑level roles is being filled by imported labour rather than by home‑grown talent. The findings arrive as the opposition Labour Party prepares to face criticism over its handling of youth unemployment, which has risen sharply under Keir Starmer's leadership.

Alan Milburn, the former Labour minister tasked by the Government with reviewing soaring unemployment levels, is scheduled to warn ministers that Britain risks creating a "lost generation" if the current imbalance continues. The Centre for Social Justice report underlines that migrants are primarily occupying entry‑level jobs in retail and hospitality - sectors where the number of non‑EU workers nearly doubled from January 2020 to December 2025, while the corresponding UK‑national workforce shrank by more than a quarter of a million.

Critics argue that this dynamic pushes young Brits to the back of the queue for apprenticeships, training programmes and first‑job opportunities. Political reaction has been swift. Reform UK's shadow home secretary, Zia Yusuf, claimed that mass immigration forces British workers out of the job market and urged that young citizens be given priority for employment and training.

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp echoed the sentiment, calling for a binding annual immigration cap, stricter conditions for indefinite leave to remain and a focus on high‑skill migration only. The Centre for Social Justice's policy director, Joe Shalam, warned that starter roles are disappearing, exacerbated by rising employer costs, and proposed a suite of measures to protect domestic youth.

These include a tax reduction for firms hiring young British workers equal to 30 percent of the employee's salary, tighter advertising requirements for vacancies before they are filled through work‑visa schemes, and tighter eligibility for certain youth benefits. The think‑tank argues that such steps are essential to preserve decent wages, improve working conditions and restore training pathways for the country's next generation





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