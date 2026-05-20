Rise in Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Sparks Call for Increased Security in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials addressed the rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric following a deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque, while Muslim leaders in Los Angeles condemned the national normalization of anti-Muslim rhetoric and called for increased security around places of worship.

Los Angeles officials address the rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric at the Islamic Center of Southern California in Koreatown on May 19, 2026, one day after a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

A day after gunmen killed three people outside a mosque in San Diego, Muslim leaders in Los Angeles said the attack was fueled by a growing climate of Islamophobia in America. Local officials pledged increased security around places of worship as the investigation continues into the mass shooting





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Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Islamophobia Hate Crime Quran Shooter Islamic Center Gunmen Counselor Defense Activist

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