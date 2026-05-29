‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls

The San Antonio Zoo launched a new dining experience inside the new Congo Falls exhibit, where guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet while watching the zoo’s western lowland gorillas.

launched a new dining experience inside the new Congo Falls exhibit, where guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet while watching the zoo’s western lowland gorillas.

The experience also includes an exclusive ‘Gorilla Chat’ led by the zoo’s Animal Care specialists, giving guests an up-close look at the gorillas’ personalities, behaviors and care.

“Beastly Breakfast: Gorilla Rise & Dine” will be held on select weekends this summer between May 30 and Sept. 5. Breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m., with the exclusive gorilla chat at 8:30 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, chilaquiles, breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage, waffles, biscuits and gravy, pastries, muffins, fresh fruit, Starbucks coffee, orange juice and more. Tickets cost $45.99 for adults and $29.99 for children ages 11 and younger. Zoo admission is not included, and reservations are required.

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

A grandmother's final 911 call — and the system that failed herThe Alien Drink That Tastes Like a Wemby Half-Court ShotPhones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did NextKSAT's Educator of the MonthPaxton Beats the $150M Machine & Takes the Senate NominationThe Guadalupe River Is Fighting to Come BackEverything You Need to Know Before You Vote Today





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Things To Do Ksatkids Gorillas Animals San Antonio Broadway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Incidents in San Antonio Including Fatal Accident, Sexual Assault, High-Water Rescue, and Missing PersonThe Eagle Pass Police Department responded to a report from camp personnel on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a woman died after being hit by a VIA bus while running onto a highway in San Antonio, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10 early Tuesday morning. Authorities are also searching for a suspect in an attempted sexual assault along trails near Jewel Lake on the city's North Side. Additionally, police and emergency crews responded to a high-water rescue on the South Side Tuesday night. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help locating missing 33-year-old Emeral Nicole Hernandez, last seen in an unspecified location. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details on an aggravated robbery and arrest related to online solicitation of a minor.

Read more »

Missing Landscape Business Trailer in San AntonioA San Antonio business owner's trailer has gone missing from a storage property, leaving essential equipment for his landscape business behind.

Read more »

San Antonio Zoo offers free admission for Texas teachers during June appreciation monthSAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is giving Texas teachers a chance to enjoy a well-deserved day out this summer with a special appreciation offer made possible in partnership with H-E-B.In celebration of Teacher Appreci

Read more »

Bye-bye lions: San Francisco Zoo announces plans to send remaining lions elsewhereThey’re some of the San Francisco Zoo’s most cherished attractions and currently the largest big cats in its residence, but plans are underway to send the facility’s two remaining lions elsewhere, leaving the zoo lionless.

Read more »