Irvine-based Rise Bagels wins three gold awards at the 2026 New York BagelFest, including People's Choice and Rising Star. Chef John Park leads the team to victory at Citi Field.

Rise Bagels, an Irvine-based bakery, secured a dominant performance at the 2026 New York BagelFest held at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The establishment became the sole California bakery to secure major honors, taking home three gold awards during the prestigious annual event. This achievement highlights the growing national recognition for independent bakeries located outside of New York City.

Rise Bagels Claims Triple Gold and Rising Star Honor

John Park, the chef-owner of Rise Bagels, led his team to victory in multiple categories, establishing the shop as a top contender in the global bagel market. The bakery won the Rising Star award, a designation specifically reserved for bakeries that have been open for less than two years. This accolade is particularly impressive given that Rise Bagels opened its doors in November 2025 at Irvine's Centerview complex.

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In addition to the Rising Star title, Rise Bagels captured two other gold awards during the competition. One of these wins was the People's Choice award, a testament to the strong appeal of their product among the general public and festival attendees. The team prepared and served bagel samples to judges and visitors throughout the event, showcasing their unique offerings at their booth.

Established Giants and International Competitors Face Fierce Rivalry

The competition at Citi Field brought together 30 bagel makers from around the world, with judges and festivalgoers weighing in across 14 distinct award categories. Manhattan institution Ess-a-Bagel, which has been serving customers for 50 years, took home the festival's top honor for Best Bagel. Ess-a-Bagel also won gold for Best New York Style, demonstrating the enduring strength of its legacy brand against newer competitors.

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Dallas-based Starship Bagel, which was last year's Best Bagel champion, finished second in both the Best Bagel and Best New York Style categories. This result indicates a highly competitive field where previous champions face stiff challenges from emerging brands. The presence of such renowned establishments underscores the high stakes of the BagelFest competition.

International competitors also made significant strides in the awards. India's Bagel Brigade took gold for Best International, recognizing excellence in bagels made outside of the United States. Seattle's Hey Bagel claimed the award for Best Sourdough, highlighting the diversity of styles and flavors represented at the event. These results show that the global bagel landscape is becoming increasingly varied and specialized.

John Park's Innovative Approach and Future Implications

Founded by chef-owner John Park, Rise Bagels specializes in small-batch bagels with crisp exteriors and light, airy interiors. The shop's menu mixes traditional bagel-making techniques with globally inspired flavors and California ingredients. This fusion of old-world methods and fresh, local produce appears to have resonated strongly with the judges and the audience at the 2026 BagelFest.

The People's Choice victory for Rise Bagels was particularly notable as it mirrored their success at the inaugural BagelFest West in Los Angeles in April. By winning the same award at both competitions this year, Rise Bagels established itself as the consistent crowd favorite across major U.S. bagel events. This dual recognition reinforces their brand identity and appeal to a broad audience.

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Members of the Rise Bagels team have been active in promoting their brand since opening in late 2025. Their appearance at the 2026 New York BagelFest marks a major win for the local Irvine bagel scene. The shop's showing suggests that high-quality, artisanal bagels can compete with and even surpass traditional New York standards. While New York may not surrender its claim to the doughy crown, Rise Bagels has proven it can hold its own on the national stage.

Consumer Response and Market Impact of BagelFest Winners

The success of Rise Bagels at Citi Field has immediate implications for consumer perception and market dynamics. Winning three gold awards, including the coveted People's Choice, provides significant marketing leverage for the Irvine shop. It validates their business model of combining traditional techniques with innovative, regional ingredients for a wider audience.

The event also highlights the importance of community engagement in the baking industry. John Park holding the People's Choice trophy at the event symbolizes the direct connection between bakers and their customers. The ability to engage with thousands of attendees at Citi Field allows bakeries to receive instant feedback and build a loyal following beyond their local zip code.

For the broader food industry, the results of the 2026 New York BagelFest demonstrate that excellence in baking is no longer geographically restricted. The triumphs of Rise Bagels, Bagel Brigade, and Hey Bagel show that innovation and quality can emerge from diverse locations. As the bagel market continues to evolve, these winners are likely to influence trends and consumer preferences for years to come.