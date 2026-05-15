Ripple Supports CLARITY Act After Bipartisan Vote in Senate Banking Committee

Ripple, a San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain firm, has expressed its support for the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive cryptocurrency framework that advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee with a 15-9 bipartisan vote. The bill aims to protect retail participants and provide a clear framework for the cryptocurrency industry.

San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain firm Ripple is throwing its full weight behind the CLARITY Act after the comprehensive cryptocurrency framework advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee .

The bill received unanimous support from the committee's 13 Republicans, who were joined by two Democrats: Senators Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks. Nine Democrats voted against the measure. Despite concerns from the DeFi sector, the broader cryptocurrency industry and federal regulators have largely celebrated the committee vote. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called the advancement a 'historic day for crypto.





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Ripple Clarity Act Senate Banking Committee Bipartisan Vote Protecting Retail Participants Providing A Clear Framework Allowing Innovation To Flourish

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