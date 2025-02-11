Ripple Settlement Hopes Rise as SEC Stance on Crypto Shifts

The long-running legal battle between Ripple and the SEC appears to be nearing a resolution, fueled by a potential shift in the SEC's approach towards cryptocurrencies under new leadership.

Ripple's legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been ongoing for over four years. It began in December 2020 when the SEC sued Ripple and some of its executives, alleging that they conducted an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP. The case has seen numerous twists and turns, with both sides presenting their arguments in court. Recently, there have been signs that a settlement could be reached soon.

The SEC's stance on cryptocurrencies may be shifting under new leadership, raising hopes for both a resolution to the Ripple case and progress on spot XRP ETF filings in the US.The new SEC Chairman, Mark Uyeda, has previously expressed support for the cryptocurrency industry, a stark contrast to his predecessor's more antagonistic stance. This change in leadership could create a more favorable environment for negotiations, potentially leading to a settlement that benefits both Ripple and the SEC. Some experts believe that a settlement in the Ripple case could pave the way for the approval of a spot XRP ETF in the US.Meanwhile, there have been other developments in the crypto space that could influence the outcome of the Ripple case. For example, Binance and the US SEC recently requested a 60-day pause in their lawsuit, indicating a willingness to explore potential settlements. It remains to be seen whether a settlement will be reached in the Ripple case, but the recent developments suggest that it is a possibility





