Ripple's Pre-IPO Valuation Growth Finally Drives XRP Price Action

XRP snapped a months-long flat tape to track market mood as a new Santiment report links the token's turnaround to Ripple private shares hitting $136.90.

XRP snapped a months-long flat tape to track market mood as a new Santiment report links the token's turnaround to Ripple private shares hitting $136.90.

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We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Santiment's"social_price_correlation" indicator. For a coin that spent all of 2026 moving sideways despite legal victories and whale accumulation, this marks a significant shift.value on the non-public secondary market. As institutional investors actively price in a potential 2026 public debut, the company's private share price has surged 376% all-time to reach $136.90.

This re-evaluation follows a spring $750 million share buyback that fixed Ripple's valuation at $50 billion - 25% above the November round involving Citadel and Pantera Capital. Despite management's claims that the buyback was strictly for private liquidity, the secondary market surge to $136.90 proves major capital is positioning for a full IPO, fundamentally altering retail sentiment.

CLARITY Act regulation: On May 14, the Senate Banking Committee advanced the CLARITY Act , securing XRP's status as a digital commodity under CFTC jurisdiction. Standard Chartered now forecasts spot ETF inflows between $4 billion and $8 billion. Spot XRP ETF Inflows: While Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw outflows, spot XRP ETFs attracted $12.57 million during the week ending May 22, raising cumulative inflows since their November 2025 launch to $1.26 billion.

XRPL lending protocol: The XRPL Lending Protocol was successfully activated on May 27, introducing a new utility to the ecosystem. Network growth spike: On May 21, the network saw a massive surge in daily activity with 4,300 new XRP wallets created in a single 24-hour period. Ultimately, the current 0.26 correlation signals conscious, coherent market movement rather than retail euphoria.

Ripple's $136.90 share valuation and the proximity of an IPO have finally established a clear fundamental baseline, aligning the token's price action with crowd expectations for the first time in months. SNC Scandic Coin: Regulated real‑world‑asset project launched on BingX, BitMart, L‑Bank and Biconomy





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