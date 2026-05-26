Ripple’s Latest Trademark Filings Signal Deeper Push Into Wall Street

Ripple continues to expand its institutional financial services as it has just filed two new U.S. trademark applications covering its Triskelion design and Word Mark.

Ripple continues to expand its institutional financial services as it has just filed two new U.S. trademark applications covering its Triskelion design and Word Mark.

On Tuesday, May 26, Ripple reportedly filed two new U.S. trademark applications for its Triskelion logo and word mark, sparking discussions across the crypto space and traditional market.shared on X, the move suggests that Ripple is looking to expand its services beyond blockchain infrastructure and digital asset payments. Notably, the latest trademark application from Ripple has been filed to cover its wide range of institutional financial services including treasury operations, digital asset management, cash and risk management, investment advisory services, and bank reconciliation.

XRP Liquidity Drops to 2020 Low, CryptoQuant Warns; Binance Delists Key SHIB Rivals; Hyperliquid Adds USDT for Margin - Morning Crypto ReportThey include hedge fund management, securities lending, prime brokerage services, financial clearinghouse functions, and brokerage services spanning equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, and commodities. While trademark filings often represent an official way to protect a brand across new lines of business, Ripple's latest application suggests that the firm is moving to become a full-service financial infrastructure provider.

Apparently, the firm has continued to bridge the gap between the blockchain ecosystem and the traditional financial system, and this move marks a huge milestone towards achieving its goal. XRP Liquidity Drops to 2020 Low, CryptoQuant Warns; Binance Delists Key SHIB Rivals; Hyperliquid Adds USDT for Margin - Morning Crypto ReportXRP Liquidity Drops to 2020 Low, CryptoQuant Warns; Binance Delists Key SHIB Rivals; Hyperliquid Adds USDT for Margin - Morning Crypto Report





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