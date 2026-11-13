Ripple RLUSD Surges to $2.69 Billion Market Cap, Ranking 7th Globally

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin reaches a $2.69 billion market capitalization as of November 13, overtaking PayPal USD to become the seventh-largest stablecoin in the global crypto market.

Ripple has achieved a significant milestone in the digital asset sector as its native stablecoin, RLUSD, experienced substantial growth in market capitalization. As of November 13, the asset surged to over $2.69 billion, firmly establishing itself as a major player in the global cryptocurrency landscape. This rapid expansion positions Ripple firmly within the top tier of stablecoin issuers, challenging established competitors in the financial technology space.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of RLUSD has increased dramatically over the last 24 hours. This surge has elevated the stablecoin to the seventh-largest position by market capitalization across the globe. The achievement highlights the accelerating adoption of Ripple's digital currency and its growing utility in cross-border payments and blockchain services.

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RLUSD Market Dominance and Comparison

RLUSD now sits above PayPal USD, which holds a market capitalization of approximately $2.67 billion during the same period. This competitive positioning underscores the rapid traction RLUSD has gained since its launch in late 2024. By outpacing other major stablecoin issuers, Ripple demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its presence in the stablecoin market and enhancing its role in digital payments.

The growth of RLUSD marks a major milestone for Ripple as it seeks to strengthen its infrastructure for blockchain services. The asset has been designed to support payments, liquidity, and other financial activities across the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks. This multi-chain compatibility has likely contributed to its ability to attract substantial interest from users and institutional investors alike.

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Adoption Drivers and Network Utility

The surge in market capitalization has drawn significant attention across the crypto market, highlighting the growing adoption of RLUSD since its introduction in December 2024. The stablecoin is engineered to facilitate seamless transactions and provide liquidity options for users operating on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. This dual-network support allows Ripple to tap into different ecosystems, broadening its potential user base and enhancing its utility in various financial contexts.

Ripple's unrelenting focus on expanding its stablecoin offerings has resulted in unmatched growth figures compared to many of its peers. The company's strategy appears to be resonating with the market, as evidenced by the consistent increase in RLUSD's market cap. This growth not only bolsters Ripple's position but also reinforces the stability and reliability of its digital asset within the broader financial ecosystem.

Future Implications for Digital Finance

This development signals a shifting dynamic in the stablecoin market, where new entrants like RLUSD are capable of challenging incumbents with comparable or superior growth rates. The positioning of RLUSD as the seventh-largest stablecoin suggests that investors and users are increasingly looking for diverse options beyond the traditional market leaders. Ripple's continued expansion in this area may influence how other financial institutions approach their own digital asset strategies.

As the market for stablecoins continues to evolve, RLUSD's performance will likely serve as a key indicator of consumer confidence and technological adoption. The asset's ability to maintain its market capitalization and integrate effectively with existing networks like Ethereum and XRP Ledger will be critical for its long-term success. Ripple's ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity and payment solutions suggest that further developments in this sector are imminent.