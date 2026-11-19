Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin leads DeFi growth with $22.3 million inflows, surpassing Tether's $21.6 million gain despite being 60 times smaller. Explore the market impact.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has successfully pulled ahead of Tether in a competitive daily ranking of decentralized finance inflows. According to data from Token Terminal, RLUSD attracted $22.3 million in new capital over a 24-hour period, narrowly beating Tether's USDT, which saw $21.6 million in inflows during the same timeframe. This result marks a significant milestone for Ripple, as its new asset defeated a rival that is approximately 60 times larger in total market presence.

RLUSD Leads Daily DeFi Growth Metrics

The RWA Foundation highlighted this performance by titling their chart "Ripple led stablecoin DeFi growth." While RLUSD secured the top spot for daily growth, other major players trailed significantly behind. Paxos added $7.8 million, Open Standard contributed $4 million, and Societe Generale brought in $1.2 million. Several other entities, including World Liberty, United Stables, MetaMask, Tori, and Liquity, each recorded inflows of less than $700,000. The gap between the top two performers and the rest of the field underscores the intense competition in the sector.

Also read Tether Cites The Big Short as S&P Warns of USDT Reserve Risks

Market Scale Comparison Between Assets

Despite winning the daily race, Tether remains the dominant force in the stablecoin market. Approximately $2.8 billion worth of RLUSD is currently in circulation, whereas Tether's USDT boasts a supply of about $180 billion. This makes Tether more than 60 times bigger than RLUSD in terms of total value. RLUSD was officially launched by Ripple in December 2024. By mid-September 2026, its total supply had already surpassed $2.44 billion. A significant portion of this supply, roughly $1.38 billion, resides on the Ethereum blockchain.

Regulatory Oversight and Institutional Backing

RLUSD is issued by Standard Custody & Trust and operates under the strict supervision of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The reserves backing this stablecoin are held at the custodian bank BNY. This regulatory framework has helped RLUSD gain credibility in the financial industry. In the fall, the asset received a Moody's rating, further solidifying its position among institutional investors. It was also listed on major exchanges such as Coinbase and Robinhood.

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Expansion of Ripple Financial Infrastructure

Ripple has continued to expand its financial infrastructure with significant regulatory approvals. The company received final approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to launch the Ripple National Trust Bank. This development allows Ripple to offer more comprehensive banking services to its clients. Additionally, RLUSD has been integrated with payment providers including Arf, Convera, and Cross River Bank. The stablecoin is now actively used in dollar settlements between companies, facilitating smoother international transactions.

Future Outlook on Blockchain Integration

Industry leaders remain optimistic about the long-term potential of blockchain technology. One executive described blockchain-based transactions as "a wave of emerging technology" that will reshape financial services. He predicted that ten years from now, blockchain will be implemented across the entire financial infrastructure. This vision aligns with Ripple's strategy to integrate stablecoins like RLUSD into everyday business operations, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized systems.