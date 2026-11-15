Ripple RLUSD Market Cap Surpasses PayPal PYUSD At 2.71 Billion

Ripple RLUSD overtakes PayPal PYUSD in market capitalization reaching 2.71 billion. This milestone highlights rapid institutional adoption and key exchange integrations.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has officially surpassed PayPal's PYUSD in market capitalization, marking a significant shift in the digital asset landscape. The token reached a valuation of 2.71 billion US dollars, overtaking its competitor which holds approximately 2.69 billion US dollars. This milestone positions RLUSD as a leading force in the global stablecoin sector just months after its formal introduction.

RLUSD Market Capitalization Milestone Achieved

Recent data from CoinGecko confirms that RLUSD has grown to a market cap of around 2.71 billion US dollars. This achievement enabled Ripple's stablecoin to surpass PayPal USD, known as PYUSD, which currently sits at a market cap of around 2.69 billion US dollars. The rapid ascent underscores the intense competition for dominance in the USD-backed stablecoin market.

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This record was established less than two years after Ripple formally introduced RLUSD in December 2024. The speed of this growth highlights the immediate traction the asset has gained within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Market participants view this crossover as a validation of Ripple's strategy to integrate digital assets with traditional financial infrastructure.

Institutional Adoption and Exchange Partnerships

A major driver behind RLUSD expansion is the wave of institutional partnerships and exchange integrations announced by Ripple. On October 28, Ripple revealed a strategic partnership with Coinbase to provide RLUSD to both retail and institutional users. This collaboration covers the Coinbase Exchange, Coinbase Prime, and its retail trading app, significantly broadening the token's accessibility.

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Under this agreement, Coinbase also announced support for RLUSD across multiple blockchain networks including the XRP Ledger, Ethereum, and Base. This multi-chain approach ensures that users can transact with RLUSD regardless of their preferred digital infrastructure. Such broad compatibility is essential for driving liquidity and encouraging widespread usage among diverse investor groups.

Banking Giants Deepen Reserve Custody

Beyond exchanges, Ripple has secured critical support from major banking institutions to bolster the stability and trustworthiness of RLUSD. Ripple's partnership with banking giant BNY continues to deepen, with BNY serving as the custodian of reserves for RLUSD. This role is vital for maintaining the peg and ensuring regulatory compliance in the US market.

Additionally, Ripple managed to secure support from Standard Chartered, which launched institutional custody services for RLUSD on the XRP Ledger in October. These high-profile banking collaborations signal strong confidence from traditional financial entities. They suggest that major banks are ready to integrate stablecoins into their core operational frameworks.

Strategic Impact on XRP Ledger and Payments

Vet, a validator on the XRP Ledger, emphasized that RLUSD is now a Top 5 USD-backed stablecoin with ambitions to reach the Top 3. He noted Ripple's long-standing contribution to building the XRP Ledger as a foundation for this success. Vet highlighted that increasing adoption could potentially lead to faster adoption of the blockchain by traditional financial institutions.

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The validator stressed the increasing relevance of RLUSD's rising payment volume and increased use on the XRP Ledger. These integrations could motivate financial institutions to run infrastructure supporting the XRPL and integrate other tokenized assets. This expansion creates a network effect that enhances the utility and value of the underlying blockchain technology.