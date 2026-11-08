Ripple Engineers Overhaul XRP Ledger Core for 2027 Institutional Smart Contract and Bank Payment Launch

Ripple engineers have initiated a core XRP Ledger overhaul to support smart contracts and institutional payments by 2027, aiming to transition the network toward commercial banking utility.

Ripple engineers have officially begun a comprehensive overhaul of the XRP Ledger core infrastructure to accommodate native smart contracts and facilitate commercial bank payments. This strategic shift underscores a commitment to moving beyond retail transaction speeds and focusing on institutional-grade financial utility. The initiative is explicitly tied to big plans scheduled for implementation in 2027. This signaling represents a major pivot in the network's developmental trajectory toward mainstream financial adoption.

Ripple executive Vijay Khanna directly confirmed that the company is readying significant performance improvements for the XRP Ledger in 2027. This statement was made in response to ongoing debates regarding the blockchain's transaction speed, which currently hovers around 1,500 transactions per second. Critics have historically compared this figure against competitors and Visa's average daily load. Khanna's declaration effectively ends the speculation about short-term transactions per second races.

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Ripple's engineering department is intentionally exiting the competition for high transaction-per-second numbers. The core logic driving this decision is that the basic Layer-1 network does not need to process millions of small retail transactions directly. Instead, the network is designed to handle high-value institutional movements. This approach leaves micro-traffic to secondary layers to prevent congestion.

The new architectural model separates retail micro-traffic from institutional heavy lifting. Retail users will utilize second-layer solutions such as Dassie, which operates on the Interledger protocol. This separation ensures that the main XRP Ledger layer remains focused on its primary task. It maintains the large funds of banks and financial institutions without being congested by small-scale retail activity.

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Technical groundwork for this independence from heavy blockchain processing was laid earlier this month with the release of version 3.3.0 of the xrpld software. This update significantly reduced the memory requirements for nodes. The software cuts the RAM appetite by 13 to 23 percent. This efficiency gain is critical for validators looking to lower operational costs while maintaining network security.

Technical audits revealed that previous performance issues were not caused by simple code flaws. The problems stemmed from inefficiencies in the system's resource allocator. The software was inadvertently withholding server resources after cache emptying. The bug fix in version 3.3.0 allows validators to radically decrease their infrastructure costs by resolving these resource allocation bottlenecks.

The XRP Ledger Foundation has presented a comprehensive roadmap for 2027 to ensure the network can handle institutional funds. The plan includes the deployment of 24 complex amendments costing $5.774 million. These funds are allocated for the development and audit of working demo versions of new features. This investment signals a serious commitment to deep modernization of the ledger.

Key technological additions include native smart contracts via WebAssembly, identified as XLS-101. The roadmap also covers the introduction of lending pools and options trading under XLS-62. It also features repo markets for interbank lending secured by tokenized assets. These features provide a robust framework for complex financial instruments and heavy demand for CPU inside the native decentralized exchange.

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Ecosystem builders are rewriting the foundational code of the ledger. They are utilizing artificial intelligence teams for strict testing and code optimization. This rigorous testing process ensures that the new features are stable and secure before full deployment. The goal is to create a seamless integration of advanced financial tools into the XRP Ledger architecture.

Ripple president Monica Long has announced a plan to relay a significant portion of the company's client payments through the upgraded network. This move aligns with the broader ecosystem overhaul aimed at meeting the specific needs of commercial banks. The upgrade is not merely a technical exercise. It is a strategic marker for the network's maturity in the financial sector.

The XRP Ledger is being prepared for a future where transactions with the RLUSD stablecoin become routine. Additionally, tokenized stocks trading and interbank lending will transition from pilot projects to standard operational procedures. This evolution marks a significant step toward mainstream adoption by traditional financial institutions.

The emphasis on AI teams for code optimization highlights the company's commitment to leveraging modern technology for security. By integrating these advanced capabilities, Ripple aims to position the XRP Ledger as a premier infrastructure for global commerce. The 2027 timeline provides a clear target for stakeholders to anticipate these transformative changes. This coordinated effort ensures the network can handle the demands of institutional finance efficiently.